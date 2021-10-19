Amyra Dastur, in animal workout mode, will inspire you to hit the gym

Amyra Dastur is a fitness enthusiast. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and it shows on her. When not playing characters for the screen or posing pretty for photoshoots, the actor is usually spotted in the gym engrossed in her fitness routine.

Amyra hardly takes a day off from working out at the gym. She also keeps sharing snippets from her gym diaries on her Instagram profile to try and motivate her Instagram family to take up working out seriously.

On Tuesday, Amyra shared yet another glimpse of the kind of hard work she does in the gym to stay in shape and we are smitten. In the video, Amyra can be seen in her animal mode while she kept working out.

In the video, shared by Amyra on her Instagram story, Amyra can be seen working out in a gym setup. With her head on a bench of sorts, Amyra can be seen balancing her entire body on her feet while holding a weight with her hands. In the later part of the video, She can be seen staying in the same position while pushing her stomach up and down in slow movements, all the while holding the weights. Here are a few snippets from Amyra’s workout video:

Amyra Dastur's Instagram story.(Instagram/@amyradastur93)

Amyra also set major athleisure goals for us, with the video. The actor can be seen dressed in a soft maroon and grey striped sports bra and a pair of white and black striped gym trousers. With her hair pulled back into a bun, Amyra can be seen working out like a boss.

Stomach exercises with weights come with multiple health benefits. If done regularly, it can help in gaining more stability in the body, thereby accelerating better function and movement. It also contributes to better coordination, balance and posture for the body.

