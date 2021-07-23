Fitness Friday: Amyra Dastur's workout video will motivate you to end the week on a high note

Fitness Friday is here, and Amyra Dastur's new video will have you motivated to hit the gym and get your workout cycle back on track. The star loves keeping herself motivated to stay fit and healthy by mixing several routines in her regimen, be it yoga or weightlifting exercises. Read on to know all about her latest gym clip.

Amyra took to Instagram today to share a reel, which was a compilation of all the training she did this week. She added that Fitness Friday never felt this good.

Amyra captioned the reel, "#fitnessfriday never felt so good A round up of all the training for the week. #fitnesslifestyle #fitnessgirl #gymgirl #fitnessmotivation #workoutroutine #fitnessisalifestyle."

The video begins with Amyra doing a Deadlift with a barbell, followed by Barbell squats, Suspension Mountain climbers, Pelvic thrusts with a barbell, Dumbbell press, Suspension chest press, Front Lat pulldowns and Weighted planks.

During her weeklong training routines, Amyra chose gym attires in various prints and shades and kept her look fuss-free by tying her locks with each look.

All the exercises that Amyra did in the video are full-body workouts. They strengthen the core, leg and triceps in the body. If you are wondering about the individual benefits of these exercises, we have got you covered.

Deadlifts are among the best exercises for training the hip extensors, reducing lower back pain, activating the core and boosting the metabolism.

The few key benefits of doing Barbell squats are that they strengthen the core and lower body muscles. They help in crushing the calories in our body and boost athletic ability and strength.

Suspension Mountain climbers improve stability and cardiovascular health. They also activate the core muscles and strengthen them.

Hip thrusts build strength and size in the glutes in a way many other exercises cannot. Additionally, glute strength is critical for the stabilisation of the core, pelvis and lower body.

The Dumbbell press, Suspension chest press, Front Lat pulldowns, and Weighted planks help build the muscles in our triceps. They concentrate on our upper body and also activate the core.

So, are you working out today?

