Amyra Dastur rocks summer-apt co-ord set from Zara for Koi Jaane Na promotions
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:56 PM IST

If you are looking for a perfect summery outfit to slay a coffee date or a lazy brunch with friends, search no further and let actor Amyra Dastur fix your fashion woes with her latest sartorial look. Adding an air of freshness to her stylish summer wardrobe, Amyra slew the Day 1 of promotions for Koi Jaane Na in a summer-apt co-ord set which was a natural head-turner and we can’t help but swoon over the sexy silhouette.

Taking to her social media handle, Amyra shared a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot as she geared up to promote her upcoming film, the screening of which had left Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan impressed with her performance in the suspense thriller. The pictures on the Internet featured the diva donning a green and white check bralette top teamed with a pair of high-waist trousers that came with false welt pockets on the front, featured flared hems and a flared front as well.

The ensemble was made from recycled cotton fibre which is produced using reclaimed cotton waste, mainly from the manufacture of other cotton garments. It thus reduces the production of virgin raw material and the consumption of water, energy and natural resources.

Flaunting a waistline to die for, Amyra added to her dazzling summery look with a pair of handcrafted golden hoop earrings along with a few finger rings, all from Misho. Completing her look with a pair of transparent heels, Amyra left her gorgeous tresses open in side-parted hairstyle.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, the actor amplified the glam quotient with dewy makeup that included mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Amyra set fans’ hearts aflutter.

Her co-ord set is credited to the Spanish apparel brand, Zara, that boasts of fast fashion and trendy collections with latest lookbooks every week. Amyra Dastur was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Bornalii Caldeira and Malvika Tater.

