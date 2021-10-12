Amyra Dastur, in a 169K lehenga, blends contemporary and elegance

Amyra Dastur is an absolute fashionista. Be it a traditional wear or a bridal ensemble or a casual Western attire, the actor knows how to step up any fashion game. The actor’s sartorial sense of fashion always manages to make its way into the hearts of her fans. On Tuesday, she did it again.

Amyra’s Instagram profile is replete with her pictures from various fashion photoshoots. She keeps making her Instagram family drool to snippets of her pictures. On Tuesday, she dressed up in a bridal ensemble and it is making our hearts skip a beat.

Amyra recently shot for a magazine, and the pictures from the photoshoot made their way to her Instagram profile. The offbeat sense of style is making all fashion lovers scurry to take notes. The actor played muse to fashion designer Payal Singhal and picked up a stunning ensemble from her wardrobe.

Amyra chose a blue georgette embroidered lehenga choli with contrast piping and colourful tassels on it. The sleeveless blouse of the lehenga perfectly hugged Amyra’s curves and made her look every bit stunning. The actor teamed it with a long flowy skirt of the same print. Take a look at her attire here:

Styled by fashion stylist Sonam Podalia, Amyra accessorised her bridal look with a gold and silver maangtikka from the house of Occasions Fine Jewellery. She also added a bracelet to her one hand, and a statement bangle to the other hand.

Celebrity hair stylist Rita Shukla made Amyra’s long tresses fall open in soft curls, around her shoulders, which made her look just too gorgeous. Amyra posed for the cameras with one hand on her waist.

The bridal ensemble is attributed to the designer Payal Singhal. The designer is best known for her contemporary and minimalistic designs with the revival of the vintage vibe in her collections. The lehenga is priced at a whopping ₹169,500 in the designer’s official website. The lehenga is priced at ₹169,500 in the designer’s official website.(https://www.payalsinghal.com/)

With this ensemble, Amyra is setting bridal fashion goals higher.

