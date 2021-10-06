Amyra is a proud thalassophile in blue and black monokini. Pic inside

Amyra Dastur is a water baby – the plethora of her pictures with the ocean on her Instagram profile proves that. The actor recently flew off to Maldives for a vacation and is sharing envy-inducing pictures on her Instagram feed regularly. With the water, sand and the sun for company, Amyra is chilling like a villain.

When it comes to great fashion, Amyra never disappoints. Be it traditional attires or having a perfect body for carrying bikinis with a lot of sass, Amyra knows how to ace the fashion game like no one else.

On Wednesday, Amyra shared another update from her beach vacation and made her Instagram family drool. For a day out with sea, Amyra matched the sea waters in a blue and black striped monokini. In the picture, Amyra can be seen posing with her back to the camera and looking stunning while at it.

ALSO READ: Amyra Dastur's workout video will motivate you to end the week on a high note

Amyra set major beach body goals for us, with her picture. Sitting on a window prop of sorts, in the middle of the blue waters, Amyra let the waves play with her feet. “The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever,” Amyra is engrossed with the sea, and her caption stands evidence to it.

Take a look at Amyra’s picture here:

Amyra is a proud thalassophile – a lover of the sea. And that’s why she added the word in the hashtag to her post. Amyra has been flooding Instagram with pictures from her beach vacay and each one of them are mesmerising. A day ago, Amyra posed for the camera in a white bikini.

With her head against the clear sky with clouds and her feet in the waters, Amyra looked right out of a dream sequence. Take a look at how stunning Amyra looked:

Amyra also went for scuba diving and met a majestic shark. “Was trying to find Nemo and I met Sharky,” she wrote.

We’re taking notes from Amyra on how to dress up for our next beach fashion.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.