Ankita Konwar opens up on living with depression and anxiety: Not everyone who looks fine is fine

The holiday is season is upon us. And while this period is all about merriment and joy, others can feel overwhelmed and triggered during this period. Many things can bring back old memories during the holiday season and leave you feeling anxious. Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar, who is married to Milind Soman, is talking about the same with her new post. She also mentioned a few practices that help if you ever go through such feelings.

Ankita posted a picture of herself on Wednesday smiling for the camera while sipping on a drink. She revealed that though she looked okay in the photo, she wasn't feeling fine at all. Sharing the post, she penned a long note about dealing with depression and anxiety and "getting out of it."

Ankita began her post by saying, "A picture from recent past, a day when I had a storm in my head but my face reflected calmness with a smile. Yes, I still have a few days where everything isn't "fine". Not everyone who looks "fine" is actually fine."

The 30-year-old star continued, "Things can seem overwhelming and meaningless at the same time. But I don't get scared like I used to. After living a long period of anxiety and depression and getting out of it with all the courage I had in me, I still face tiny episodes of dark patches. Way milder, way shorter and way better than the "all-consuming" days I lived through."

Ankita continued that though she has become strong and positive about certain things and sees the bright side through the dark patches, she tries to avoid the emotions from consuming her. "I cry when I have to, I don't hold onto my thoughts like I used to. I let them come and go as they please. It requires a lot of practice but I'm getting better at it. I remember reading somewhere that 'some of us require a little more effort to survive in this world than the rest' and I have finally come to accept that fact," she added.

Lastly, Ankita requested her followers to get all professional help to navigate their way through life. She also mentioned a few tips to help people, like "physical and mental exercise, journaling, cutting down on caffeine, reducing alcohol intake, avoiding substance abuse, and engaging with friends and family."

"Look at what you have achieved in spite of all the obstacles. If you're having one of those dark days, I'm just here to remind you that your resilience is far stronger than the storm inside your head. Love to all of you," Ankita ended her post with these words.

Ankita Konwar married Milind Soman in 2018. The couple had an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

