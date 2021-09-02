Ankita Konwar preaches self love: Life is too short to be at war with yourself

Ankita Konwar, Milind Soman's better half, is always posting positive messages about self love, acceptance, taking care of one's health, both physical and mental, being fit, feeding one's soul and putting one's peace above all else and her recent post talks about all this and more. Sharing images of herself one while doing a Chakrasana and another picture of her simply enjoying the green grass below her Ankita shared how life is too short for us to have issues with our own self.

Wearing a printed blue palazzo and a rust orange crop top as she did the Chakrasana, in the second image Ankita was seen wearing a simple lavender cotton summer dress as she smiled with her eyes close. In the caption, Ankita shared, "Life is too short to be at war with yourself. Self love is one of the hardest things to achieve. We are always our worst critics. We are so busy looking for love everywhere else but ourselves. Like I always say, treat yourself as someone you love."

She went on to add how we must never be judgmental with ourselves even when we notice our own flaws, adding, "It’s a good thing when we observe our patterns but we don’t have to get judgemental about it. We have all experienced hard times, may be your experience have been a lot more difficult than the others."

She gently advised that we must be patient and give ourselves some time, sharing, "But give yourself the time and space to heal, learn from it and be grateful for your resilient self! If you’re broken, it doesn’t mean you have to stay broken."

She concluded on a positive note, sharing, "Your very existence took a miracle, believe in that miracle. Love yourself, warts and all." Husband Milind Soman was prompt to comment, "A chakrasan a day keeps disease at bay." To which Ankita responded with how she was missing her model husband.

