Ankita Konwar's stretching exercises on cruise are perfect Sunday fitness inspo

Fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar recently gave fans a sneak peek of their water transport in Goa and the latter left fans hooked as she laid the perfect Sunday workout inspiration with stretching exercises on the cruise. Ankita takes her fitness goals very seriously, even when holidaying on a cruise and her recent pictures of flaunting muscle flexibility with split stretching exercises on the ship are proof.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a picture collage with three frames that gave fans a glimpse of her robust yet effortless exercise session. Donning a casual blue half sleeves T-shirt, teamed with a pair of pink shorts, Ankita pulled back her tresses into a ponytail hairstyle to keep them off her face during the intense workout session while soaking the sea breeze.

Seated on a Yoga mat spread on the wooden deck with the blue sea waters in the back drop, Ankita aced three different stretches and our jaws dropped in awe. She captioned the pictures, “Best way to start the day, even on a cruise (sic)” and punctuated it with a smiley emoji.

Ankita Konwar works out on a cruise. (Instagram/ankita_earthy)

Benefits:

Stretches can be accommodated into everyday workout routine to reap the greatest gains but lasting improvement in flexibility can also be achieved if one stretches at least two or three times a week as it makes the short and tight muscles flexible, strong and healthy. This simple exercise helps one to burn calories at a faster rate and allows the entire body to lose weight better.

Apart from improving posture and decreasing muscle soreness, stretching can improve the range of motion, prevent loss of range of motion, decrease back pain and help prevent injury. It manages stress and relieves post-exercise aches and pains by reducing muscular tension and enhancing muscular relaxation.

Split improves body awareness, develops focus and perseverance and makes the practitioner more patient with practice apart from providing a deep stretch to the body. It helps to keep us young by benefiting joint health, hip mobility and flexibility, opens up not just the hips but also the hamstrings, quads, calves and pelvis, helps in better balance and prevents falls and injuries.