Ankita Konwar’s ‘Ustrasana on the river bank’ is giving us all the fitness feels

Ankita Konwar is a fitness enthusiast. Ankita, wife of TV personality, actor and model Milind Soman, swears by yoga, high intensity workouts and running. Ankita and Milind are a power-packed couple, who are often spotted sharing fitness-related tips and tricks and snippets of their workout diaries on their Instagram profiles for their fans to follow. From working out together in the morning to going for trips and yet not missing out on their morning workout routines, and making it look super fun while at it are some of the rituals that the couple follow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Ankita Konwar does yoga in craziest places for new workout video, Milind reacts

Ankita believes in taking a short pause and performing a yoga asana literally anywhere. A few days back, Ankita shared an Instagram reel featuring all the places that she has performed yoga in, and it is everywhere. Ankita, a day back, brushed our midweek blues away with a picture of herself performing a yoga asana on the banks of a river. Ankita, for her morning workout, chose to go outdoors and connect with nature through yoga. In the picture shared by Ankita, she can be seen being engrossed in performing Ustrasana. Dressed in a white top and a pair of grey gym trousers, Ankita can be seen performing the asana, also known as the Camel Pose. “Ustrasana on the river bank,” she simply captioned her picture. Ankita also shared her fitness state of mind in the form of these hashtags with her post - #camelpose, #ustrasana, #keepmoving, #yogapractice and #yogaeverywhere. Take a look at her picture here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The camel pose comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in stretching the entire front of the body, ankles, thighs, groins, abdomen, chest, and throat. It also helps in stretching the deep hip flexors and strengthening the back muscles. Performing the Ustrasana also helps in improving the overall posture and stimulating the organs of the abdomen and the back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}