Another day, another yoga position from Pooja Batra – this time, its Dhanurasana

Pooja Batra is our fitness goal. The actor makes us believe that no excuse is good enough o skip the fitness routine. Be it with the backdrop of the sprawling sea waters in a foreign location or her own house's living room, the actor ensures to put up her best foot forward when it comes to fitness and yoga. When not working, Pooja Batra usually spends her time travelling to other countries or doing yoga – sometimes she merges the both.

Pooja is freshly back from the USA. The actor, for the last few weeks, have been travelling across Bora Bora Islands and the USA. From feeling ostriches to performing yoga on the deck of her resort with the sea waters of Bora bora Islands in the backdrop, Pooja kept her Instagram family updated with her regular ventures.

But she is also loving it back at home. After a long trip, she is back to her living room and on her yoga mat and she did not waste a simple minute – she got right on her yoga mat and aced several fitness routines. On Tuesday, pooja drove our midweek blues away with a set of videos on her Instagram stories where she can be seen acing the mountain climbing, plank position and Dhanurasana.

In a snippet of the video, pooja can be seen lying down on her stomach and pulling her feet up, near to her hips. Then she can be seen holding her feet with her hands backwards and pushing her body upwards. "Yoga with Pooja Batra," she wrote in her stories and tagged husband Nawab Shah. Take a look at the snippets here:

Dhanurasana, as performed by Pooja in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in opening up the shoulder bladesand strengthening of the back and abdominal muscles. It also helps in toning the leg and arm muscles and burning the belly fat.

