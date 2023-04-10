As far as we are aware, wrinkles are ridges, folds or creases in the skin's outer layer and they develop inevitably as we age nevertheless, having wrinkles on your skin is completely normal. Our skin typically becomes thinner, drier and less elastic as we age however, if you are developing wrinkles before your time, that may be cause for worry so it is important to understand why we get wrinkles, its causes and their prevention.

Anti-ageing alert: Watch out for these 8 factors causing you wrinkles before age (Photo by Malin K. on Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Babbar, Medical Director and Dermatologist at Revyve Skin, Hair and Nail Clinic in Faridabad, revealed 8 factors causing you wrinkles, other than age:

1. Exposure to sun

The sun is the main cause of wrinkles. Sunlight's UV rays can break down collagen and reach the deepest layers of skin, which causes the skin to lose its flexibility. No matter whether you are indoor or outdoor; always wear sunscreen appropriate for your skin type, even whether driving or sitting by the window. SPF 30 or more is the ideal according to the recent weather. Indirect sun exposure also causes wrinkles. Early wrinkles are more likely in those who work in the sun. Wearing clothing that covers the skin, like caps or long sleeves, may prevent wrinkles from forming.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Smoking and drinking alcohol

Smoking frequently decreases the blood circulation to the skin, hastening the ageing process of the skin. Alcohol dries out the skin. Hence the skin becomes weaker and less flexible. The skin starts to droop, and wrinkles appear. So quit smoking and drinking for the sake of your skin.

3. Squinting

Wrinkles can also be caused by squinting and extremely active facial movements like furrowing your brows and frowning. Your facial muscles tense when you squint. Your skin cells are compressed as a result, losing suppleness. Many people have a propensity of squinting. But by making deliberate efforts, you can break this bad behaviour and stop wrinkles from appearing.

4. Stress the major culprit

The body creates less collagen as we get older, and stress also reduces collagen production and can lead to inflammation. When collagen degrades, it becomes less flexible and rigid, which impairs collagen's ability to aid in wound healing and skin restoration. Wrinkles can result from a loss of suppleness as well as from stress-related brow furrowing that occurs repeatedly. Because excessive levels of the stress hormone cortisol can degrade the skin's collagen and elastin, stress can also make wrinkles appear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Dry skin

Your chances of developing wrinkles are higher if you have dry skin. Sebum, the skin's natural moisturizer, which serves as a barrier to protect your skin from the whims of the environment, is produced less frequently by people with dry skin. To avoid wrinkles, moisturize religiously at least twice per day since moisturizing stops dryness, which lessens the possibility of wrinkles developing.

6. Sleep deprivation

Your skin repairs more slowly if you are sleep deprived. Both the pH level and the skin's capacity to retain moisture are impacted. All of this contributes to inadequate collagen production, which hastens the emergence of wrinkles.

7. Too much usage of cosmetics

Cosmetics can benefit your skin, but overusing them might do more harm than good. They may result in rashes, swelling, clogged pores, and other negative effects. All of these can reduce the formation of collagen and sebum, which causes wrinkles to appear sooner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

8. Nutritional deficiencies

On the other side, nutritional deficiencies wreck havoc on your skin, creating acne, rashes, dry skin, early wrinkles, etc. Your skin may begin to exhibit signs of vitamin inadequacies such as dull skin, skin pigmentation, dryness, or too oily skin. What you consume is visible on both your face and your body. Do include Vitamin C, D, B, E and K in your diet as they are very essential for skin health.

Dr Sandeep Babbar shared, “To get rid of wrinkles, people might use a variety of therapies. Wrinkles may be avoided or delayed by making lifestyle changes like moisturizing, using sunscreen, eating a healthy diet, living less stressed life, regular exercise, quitting smoking and drinking less alcohol. In addition to that, a person may need procedures like microdermabrasion, botox, fillers, chemical peels, facelifts, etc for deeper wrinkles.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}