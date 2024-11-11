Anti-ageing cheat sheet: 7 habits to keep your skin glowing

Unfortunately, ageing is inevitable – you cannot prevent its effects on the skin. While genetics play a crucial role in how our skin ages, lifestyle factors also have a significant impact. Reverse the clock! Essential skincare habits to keep your skin youthful (Photo by Pexels)

Fine lines and wrinkles, especially around the eyes and mouth, are among the early signs of ageing. Additionally, as one ages, skin tone may become uneven, showing dark spots or hyperpigmentation due to sun damage and skin inflammation.

While one cannot prevent early onset of ageing, with proper care and using the right skincare products can delay signs of ageing. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rahul Pillai, Consultant Dermatologist and Medical Director at Kkris Skin Care Center and Laser Clinic in Kerala's Chalakudy, highlighted the top lifestyle habits that contribute to skin ageing -

1. Sun exposure and skin ageing

Exposure to the sun is one of the main reasons for premature skin ageing. UV rays damage collagen and elastin fibres in the skin, leading to wrinkles, age spots and sagging. It’s important to apply sunscreen every day that provides long-lasting protection and wear protective clothing. These habits can protect the skin from UV damage and help delay signs of pre-ageing.

2. Diet and skin health

Eating a diet full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants is vital for skin health. Foods rich in antioxidants, such as fruits, vegetables and nuts, help fight free radicals that speed up ageing. Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish and flaxseeds can also reduce inflammation and help maintain skin elasticity. By including these nutritious foods in our diet, we can nourish our skin from the inside out.

3. Hydration for skin health

Staying hydrated is key to keeping skin healthy and vibrant. Drinking enough water helps remove toxins, improve circulation and keep the skin hydrated. When skin is dehydrated, it is more likely to show fine lines, dullness and uneven texture. Staying hydrated supports the skin’s natural functions and gives it a radiant look.

4. Exercise and skin ageing

Regular exercise boosts overall health and benefits the skin. Physical activity improves circulation, delivering oxygen and nutrients to skin cells, which helps with collagen production and maintaining skin integrity. Exercise also lowers stress levels, positively affecting skin health. Incorporating regular workouts can improve your skin’s appearance and help maintain its integrity.

5. Managing stress for skin health

Chronic stress can speed up the ageing process and cause skin problems like acne, eczema and psoriasis. High stress levels release cortisol, a hormone that breaks down collagen and elastin, leading to premature ageing. Techniques like meditation, yoga, and deep breathing can reduce stress and its impact on the skin. Managing stress is essential for maintaining healthy skin.

6. Not getting enough sleep

During sleep, the body repairs itself, including the skin. Lack of sleep can interfere with this process, leading to dull, tired-looking skin along with pronounced dark circles. Eye creams with retinol and hyaluronic acid can help fight fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots, giving you a more refreshed appearance.

7. Smoking and skin ageing

According to Cancer Research UK, over 5,000 chemicals are released when a cigarette burns. Most are harmful and carcinogenic, which also increases the chances of developing some forms of skin cancer. Regular smoking leads to the skin losing its natural radiance, skin tone becoming uneven and premature skin ageing.

By making healthy lifestyle choices and taking care of your skin, you can help minimize the effects of ageing. It is never too late to start taking care of your skin. Let’s embrace ageing gracefully while taking proactive steps to maintain a healthy and vibrant complexion.

