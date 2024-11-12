Menu Explore
Ditch the 10-step skincare routine: Try Skinimalism for a natural glow

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Nov 12, 2024 07:38 PM IST

Overwhelmed by skincare? Try Skinimalism - the simple, sustainable solution you need for a radiant, glowing skin

Skinimalism is about embracing a simplified, sustainable approach to skincare, prioritising fewer but more effective products. In a world overwhelmed by complex routines and countless products, Skinimalism focuses on quality over quantity, allowing your skin to breathe and rejuvenate naturally.

Skinimalism: Embrace fewer products for glowing, balanced skin (Photo by Pixabay)
Skinimalism: Embrace fewer products for glowing, balanced skin (Photo by Pixabay)

Say goodbye to overloaded skincare routines:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nidhi Govil, Founder and CEO at O’rive Organics, explained, “The philosophy encourages us to listen to our skin’s needs, opting for multipurpose, gentle products that nourish and protect without overwhelming our skin barrier. With Skinimalism, it’s not about achieving ‘perfect’ skin but about fostering a healthy, natural glow. A minimalist routine reduces irritation caused by over-exfoliation or excessive use of active ingredients, helping to restore the skin's natural balance.”

Transform your skin with a minimalist skincare routine(Image by Zoe Ayla)
Transform your skin with a minimalist skincare routine(Image by Zoe Ayla)

She elaborated, “By cutting down on the number of steps and products, we also promote a more eco-friendly and sustainable beauty practice, reducing waste and emphasising mindful consumption. At its core, Skinimalism celebrates the beauty of authenticity—accepting and enhancing our unique skin textures, tones and imperfections. By focusing on hydration, protection, and gentle nourishment, this approach nurtures long-term skin health, leaving you with radiant, glowing skin that feels as good as it looks, without the need for heavy layers of makeup or products.”

Less is more:

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Monica Kapoor, Celebrity Cosmetologist and Director at Flawless Cosmetic Clinic and ILACAD Institute, echoed, “Embracing simplicity is the key to unlocking healthier, glowing skin. By streamlining your skincare routine, you'll gain a deeper understanding of your skin's unique needs. Fewer products and practices translate to greater clarity, allowing your skin's natural beauty to shine through. The concept of Skinimalism encourages you to peel back the layers and focus on what truly matters. Ditch the clutter and unnecessary steps, and instead, cultivate a mindful approach to skincare. This simplified approach allows your skin to breathe, regenerate and radiate from within.”

Products labelled 'natural' aren’t always better for the skin or for the Earth. (Shutterstock)
Products labelled 'natural' aren’t always better for the skin or for the Earth. (Shutterstock)

She asserted that healthy skin isn't about complicated regimens or endless product layers. It's about honouring your skin's inherent balance. By embracing Skinimalism, you will -

  • Reduce irritation and inflammation
  • Enhance skin clarity and texture
  • Boost natural collagen production
  • Reveal a brighter, more even-toned complexion

Simplify your skincare routine and discover a more radiant, vibrant you. Let go of the noise and focus on the essentials. Your skin will thank you. With Skinimalism, less truly is more – more clarity, more glow and more confidence in your own, beautiful skin.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

