Anti-ageing tips: Anxious about ageing and the signs it may come with? Here's how bio remodelling may help

There has been a lot of talk in recent years about how avoiding the signs of aging is no longer a myth and bio remodelling has now become a hot topic of conversation among dermatologists and other skincare experts. However, millions of people around the world are anxious about ageing and the signs it may come with - they just want to know if bio remodelling is real and not just another hoax, what exactly is the science behind bio remodelling and does it have any benefits.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meghna Gupta, Founder and Medical Director at Delhi Skin Centre, explained, “Bio remodelling is a new-age therapy that involves the effective administration of hyaluronic acid into the skin layers using remodelling injections. It is a revolutionary option designed for the effective tackling of ageing signs on the skin, including wrinkles and dark patches under the eye. Bio remodelling is able to deliver the vitamins and minerals along with the right amounts of hyaluronic acid that your skin needs to look healthier and younger. This is because it helps to rejuvenate the skin by infusing the moisture needed for firmness and elasticity.”

Talking about whether bio remodelling is supported by science, she shared, “One good quality of bio-remodelling is the fact that it is not a mere filler, nor is it a botulinum toxin. It contains pure hyaluronic acid, a substance that occurs naturally in your skin. Naturally, hyaluronic acid is what gives the skin the desired structure and characteristics. It supports the right amount of elastin within the dermal and subdermal layers of the skin, ensuring that the skin retains the moisture it needs to radiate and glow. The essence of moisture in the skin cannot be over-emphasised, and this is why bio remodelling is a necessity for anti-aging therapy.”

She highlighted, “The point to consider is that bio remodelling is all-natural. It has no chemicals and comes with the right concentration of hyaluronic acid. One of the top methods for administering bio remodelling is Profhilo. As a therapy, Profhilo ensures that the moisture content saturates evenly in the most important spots like your face, neck, hands, and other parts. It offers immediate results in the form of hydration and skin tightening. Bio remodelling slows down the loss of elasticity and firmness as you age.”

Spilling the beans on the perks of bio remodelling, Dr Meghna Gupta gushed, “One of the most important benefits of bio remodelling is its ability to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin. Collagen is an insoluble, tough, and fibrous protein that helps to maintain the structure of the skin, along with the cartilage, bones, blood vessels, and tendons. Collagen is an important component of the body's extracellular matrix, a molecular network that holds the body's tissues together. On the other hand, elastin makes up a large part of the body's elastic connective tissues which the skin needs for elasticity. Furthermore, dry skin is a major problem, especially as you age. Wrinkles and under-eye circles can form as a result of dehydration. This is another way bio remodelling helps the skin.”

She concluded, “The laxity and resilience of the skin is also greatly improved, in such a way that it doesn't break easily as a result of rigour. All of these are taken care of because of bio remodelling's capacity to retain moisture within the layers of the skin, making them appear plump, full, and healthy. The message here is that bio remodelling is wholly backed by science; it is natural, non-toxic, and doesn't have any known harmful side effects. With the right therapy routine and practitioner, you should be able to keep aging signs at bay for many years.”