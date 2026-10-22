Antibiotics can disrupt your gut bacteria: Biologist explains 5 digestive changes you may notice

Antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections, but many people have a habit of popping them for every couple, cough, cold, or sore throat without consulting a doctor. It may seem like a simple solution, but unnecessary antibiotic use can affect your gut too. This is why precautions are necessary.ALSO READ: Can you share leftover antibiotics with family for similar infections? Doctor reveals truth about top 5 misconceptions

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Dr Debojyoti Dhar, cofounder and director of BugSpeaks (Leucine Rich Bio), who has a PhD in molecular biology, explained to HT Lifestyle how the gut reacts to antibiotics and revealed five digestive changes that may occur.

How does the gut react to antibiotics?

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Antibiotics act on bacteria causing an infection. But they also affect other bacteria in the gut, changing the balance of the microbial community.

The biologist described, “Antibiotics can alter the composition of the gut microbiome as it influences the population of not only the pathogenic bacteria but other species as well. The amount of susceptible bacteria can be reduced, creating room for bacteria with lower susceptibility to the drugs. The result is a shift in the structure of the microbial community.”

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{{^usCountry}} Dhar also mentioned that these changes can affect how the gut works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhar also mentioned that these changes can affect how the gut works. {{/usCountry}}

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“Gut bacteria have been known to form short-chain fatty acids like butyrate. Butyrate contributes to the integrity of the intestinal barrier and the immune system. When these change, digestion and gut physiology can also be affected. Antibiotics can further reduce colonisation resistance, making it easier for opportunistic organisms to grow. They can also select for antibiotic-resistance genes within the gut microbiome,” he added.

5 gut signs that may appear after taking antibiotics

Diarrhea is one of the signs.

As the gut microbiome responds to antibiotics, you may notice digestive changes during treatment. These vary from person to person

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Here are the signs, as per the expert:

1. Diarrhea or looser stools

A sudden change in stool consistency can follow antibiotic use.

Can happen when antibiotics disturb the microbial community involved in normal gut function.

In some cases, this can lead to antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

2. More bloating or gas

Gut bacteria play an important role in fermentation.

When antibiotics change the composition of these bacteria, fermentation patterns can also change.

Can result in more gas and bloating.

3. Changes in bowel habits

Antibiotics can affect microbial processes involved in digestion.

They may also influence intestinal motility.

Some people may have more frequent stools. Others may experience constipation.

4. Abdominal cramping or discomfort

Any changes in the microbiome can affect the process of fermentation and microbial metabolism.

They can also influence changes in the interaction between the microbiome and intestinal immunity.

This may show up as cramping or abdominal discomfort.

5. Digestive changes that persist

Some gut issues can persist even after completion of an antibiotic course.

Microbial diversity and community composition may take time to recover.

This recovery period can vary significantly among individuals.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.