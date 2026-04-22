Are dietary supplements really safe? Nutritionist reveals what's actually inside your vitamins

Dietary supplements are products that add vitamins, minerals, amino acids, or other nutrients to your diet. They help provide extra nutrients that you may not get enough of in your regular meals. You can find these supplements in various forms, such as pills, capsules, tablets, powders, liquids, and gummies. Do you take health supplements? Beware of health risks and nutritional imbalances (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read more Read less

"Supplements can help with specific health issues, fill nutrition gaps, support overall health, and boost well-being. However, they should be used carefully. Supplements are meant to add to a healthy diet, not replace it. Always talk to a healthcare professional before starting any new supplements," Nutritionist Diksha Dayal tells Health Shots.

What are some common dietary supplements? Now that you understand what dietary supplements do, let’s talk about some common types of nutritional supplements.

Minerals and vitamins: These supplements provide important vitamins like vitamin C, vitamin D, and vitamin B12, as well as minerals such as calcium, iron, and zinc. They help support your immune system, keep your bones healthy, and give you energy.

They help support your immune system, keep your bones healthy, and give you energy. Herbal supplements: These supplements come from plants and often have extracts or compounds that may offer health benefits. "For example, ginkgo biloba extracts may help improve thinking, and echinacea may support the immune system", says the expert.

These supplements come from plants and often have extracts or compounds that may offer health benefits. "For example, ginkgo biloba extracts may help improve thinking, and echinacea may support the immune system", says the expert. Amino acid supplements : Amino acids are the basic parts of proteins. "Athletes use supplements like branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) to help their muscles recover and grow", explains the expert.

: Amino acids are the basic parts of proteins. "Athletes use supplements like branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) to help their muscles recover and grow", explains the expert. Omega-3 supplements(fish oil): These supplements provide omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory effects and may help your heart.

These supplements provide omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory effects and may help your heart. Probiotics: Probiotic supplements contain live bacteria that are good for your gut. They support digestion and promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria.

Probiotic supplements contain live bacteria that are good for your gut. They support digestion and promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria. Multivitamins: These supplements combine vitamins and minerals in one product. They are designed to meet a wide range of nutrient needs.

These supplements combine vitamins and minerals in one product. They are designed to meet a wide range of nutrient needs. Antioxidant supplements: Antioxidants, such as vitamin C and vitamin E, may help protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals. This protection could lower the risk of chronic diseases.

Antioxidants, such as vitamin C and vitamin E, may help protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals. This protection could lower the risk of chronic diseases. Sports and performance supplements: "Athletes and active people often use these supplements to boost their performance, help with recovery, and increase their energy", says Dayal. Common examples are creatine and pre-workout supplements. What are the benefits of taking dietary supplements? Dietary supplements can be beneficial for your health when used correctly under a healthcare professional's guidance. However, there are risks to consider. It’s important to understand both the benefits and risks of supplements before adding them to your routine.

What should you consider before taking supplements? Before taking supplements, think about these factors: