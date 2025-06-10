Supplement 101: Expert shares complete guide to safe and smart use

Supplements are all the rage now in the wellness world, with some promising to enhance immunity, improve hair growth, boost collagen for skin health, support gut health, sharpen focus, enhance sleep quality, and even manage stress, targeting deficiencies. But with the rising popularity of supplements, should one jump on the bandwagon without question? The hype may have made them seem like superior quick fixes, but it's very important to be well-informed rather than blindly chasing trends. The benefits can be reaped only when you are completely aware of what your body truly needs. Supplement is trending right now in the wellness world, but knowing how to integrate them responsibly into your routine is the secret to reaping real benefits.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bindushree Bhandary, Senior Nutrition Officer at Herbalife, highlighted the importance of having a comprehensive understanding of supplements, from different types available to reading the label.

Explaining what supplements are, she elaborated, “Supplements or dietary supplements, are products intended to add nutritional value to the diet and support overall health. As per the EFSA (European Food Safety Authority), food supplements are concentrated sources of nutrients (i.e. minerals and vitamins) or other substances with a nutritional or physiological effect that are marketed in ‘dose’ form (e.g. pills, tablets, capsules, liquids in measured doses.)”

Dr Bindushree Bhandary shared a detailed guide covering all the essential facets of supplements you need to know before adding them to your routine:

Most commonly available supplements

Know what are the most common types of supplements.(Shutterstock)

• Multivitamin supplements: Often recommended by physicians to supplement dietary intake and address potential nutrient deficiencies.

• Omega-3 fatty acids: Linked to heart and brain health.

• Protein powders: Frequently used by those with fitness goals or increased protein needs.

• Probiotics: Live bacteria that may support digestive health.

Why do people use supplements?

To fill in dietary deficiencies, build immunity, or improve athletic performance, people use supplements for a variety of reasons.

In some cases, the modern life-long work hours, junk food, lack of sleep, or tremendous stress may create nutritional gaps in our diets. Supplement use may then seem an easy way to try and fill those gaps.

Do you really need them?

Ask yourself before you add any supplement to your regimen:

What's lacking in my lifestyle right now?

2. Do you consume a well-balanced diet?

3. Do you have any medical conditions or dietary limitations that might lead to deficiencies?

In an ideal scenario, nutritional requirements are optimally met through a diverse and balanced diet. But supplements may be a viable solution when dietary intake is compromised by health, lifestyle, or other limitations.

A healthcare practitioner, i.e. your doctor or registered dietitian, can assist you in determining if you need a supplement according to your life, health status, and based on your blood tests.

Choosing the right supplement

Verify the ingredients before adding the supplement to your diet.(Shutterstock)

Guidelines to find the right supplement:

1. Read the label carefully:

Examine the Supplement Facts panel or the Nutrition Label. Review the list of ingredients, serving size, and %DV (percentage of daily value).

More isn't always better, as certain nutrients are toxic in excess.

2. Look for quality certification:

When it comes to supplements, quality matters. Always check for a valid 14-digit FSSAI license and, if in doubt, verify it online.

Trusted third-party seals like NSF, USP, or Informed-Choice are good signs that the product has been tested for safety and purity.

Look out for clear batch numbers, expiry dates, and well-sealed packaging.

Smudged text or spelling errors can be red flags. Stick to buying from authorised sellers and be cautious of bold promises or big discounts. If something feels off, it probably is.

3. Steer clear of overpromising products:

Stay away from any product that overpromises, such as ‘lose 10 pounds in one week’ or 'improve immunity overnight.'

Wellness is a process, not a miracle.

4. Be aware of compatibility:

If you are already taking medication or have a medical condition, look for potential interactions.

Certain supplements can affect how well drugs work or cause unwanted side effects.

It is highly essential to check with your physician if the supplement can be taken additionally with your already existing medications.

When and how to take supplements?

Know when you can take pills, like fat or water-soluble vitamins.(Shutterstock)

Determine deficiencies: Before starting any supplement, it’s crucial to determine which nutrients you are actually lacking.

Before starting any supplement, it’s crucial to determine which nutrients you are actually lacking. Blood tests are essential: Deficiency symptoms can offer initial clues, but confirmation through blood tests, guided by a healthcare professional, is highly essential.

Deficiency symptoms can offer initial clues, but confirmation through blood tests, guided by a healthcare professional, is highly essential. Targeted approach: This targeted approach ensures safe and effective supplementation.

This targeted approach ensures safe and effective supplementation. Timing matters: Consistency and timing may influence the effectiveness of a supplement.

Consistency and timing may influence the effectiveness of a supplement. Fat-soluble vitamins : Fat-soluble vitamins (such as A, D, E, and K) are improved with meals that include healthy fat.

: Fat-soluble vitamins (such as A, D, E, and K) are improved with meals that include healthy fat. Water-soluble vitamins: Water-soluble (such as Vitamin C and B-complex) are usually administered on an empty stomach or with water.

Water-soluble (such as Vitamin C and B-complex) are usually administered on an empty stomach or with water. Adjust if needed: If a supplement makes you feel uncomfortable or nauseous, try changing the timing or type (e.g., changing from pills to powders or gummies).

If a supplement makes you feel uncomfortable or nauseous, try changing the timing or type (e.g., changing from pills to powders or gummies). Special conditions: If pregnant, breastfeeding, or living with a chronic condition, always consult with a healthcare professional first.

Dr Bindushree Bhandary, however, mentioned trying alternatives before opting for supplements. She said, “Before turning to supplements, consider a holistic approach rather than relying on habit. Rather than jumping on trends, the better approach is to understand your own body and goals. Begin with your lifestyle. Prioritise sleep, nutrition, physical activity and emotional well-being. If you identify gaps, any reasonable exceptions for requiring additional nutritional support, then appropriately add a supplement.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.