Are hair botox and laser hair removal safe? Oncologist Dr Arrjun Sankaran rates 8 ‘worst to best salon treatments’

Many people visit salons for hair, nail, and skin treatments to achieve healthy, luscious hair and look their best. However, before agreeing to the treatments your salon expert suggests, it's important to know if they could harm your body. On July 22, Dr Arrjun Sankaran, a cancer surgeon and oncologist, shared an Instagram Reel rating popular salon treatments.

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Oncologist rates popular salon treatments

Sharing the video, Dr Arrjun wrote, “Not every salon treatment is worth the hype. Some treatments may involve: strong chemical exposure, excessive heat, and repeated scalp or skin irritation…while others are generally gentler and better suited for long-term hair and scalp health.”

He also cautioned that looking good shouldn’t come at the cost of healthy hair, adding, “The safest treatment isn’t always the newest or the most expensive – it’s the one that’s appropriate for your hair, your scalp, and your individual needs.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, the oncologist ranked various beauty procedures based on their potential health risks and chemical exposure. While popular smoothing services like hair botox and permanent straightening were rated poorly due to the presence of formaldehyde, cysteine treatments and press-on nails were rated safer. Let's check out Dr Arrjun's rating: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, the oncologist ranked various beauty procedures based on their potential health risks and chemical exposure. While popular smoothing services like hair botox and permanent straightening were rated poorly due to the presence of formaldehyde, cysteine treatments and press-on nails were rated safer. Let's check out Dr Arrjun's rating: {{/usCountry}}

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1. Hair botox: 2/10

According to the oncologist, hair botox is purely a marketing term and does not actually contain any botulinum toxin. He stressed that most salon versions of this treatment use formaldehyde, a group 1 carcinogen.

2. Permanent blow dry or straightening: 2/10

This treatment releases the highest heat, and there is significant research linking it to breast, ovarian, and uterine cancer, Dr Arrjun highlighted. “Like hair botox, it also releases formaldehyde,” he added.

3. Nanoplastia: 3/10

“Although marketed as a ‘clean’ nanotechnology version, most of these treatments use glyoxylic acid, which can release formaldehyde vapour. It has also been linked to kidney injury. It is important to remember that ‘formaldehyde-free’ does not necessarily mean ‘risk-free’,” Dr Arrjun added.

4. Cysteine treatment: 5/10

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This is considered the safest among hair-smoothing treatments, according to Dr Arrjun. However, he noted that you should still check the ingredient label to ensure it does not contain glyoxylic acid.

5. Acrylic or gel nail extensions with a UV curing lamp: 6/10

According to Dr Arrjun, the nails themselves are not the issue; the UV curing lamp is the problem. “Cumulative exposure over many years creates the risk. To mitigate this, apply an SPF sunscreen to the exposed parts of your hands before using the lamp,” he explained.

6. Press-on or glue-on nails: 7/10

These are safe because they do not require a UV lamp, Dr Arrjun shared.

7. PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma): 8/10

Since PRP involves spinning down your own blood into plasma and reinjecting it, Dr Arrjun noted that it is completely safe. “However, if you are currently suffering from cancer, you must consult your doctor before starting this treatment,” he cautioned.

8. Laser hair removal: 9/10

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Lastly, he noted that laser hair removal is completely safe as it uses non-ionising radiation.

He also added a disclaimer for both PRP and laser hair removal, stating that, “To clarify, PRP and laser hair removal should be performed only under the supervision of a dermatologist in a clinic setting.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.