Are you relying on AI chatbots for emotional support? Expert explains the risks of dependence and its impact on mental health

As more young people turn to artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots for emotional support, concerns are growing about their impact on self-trust, relationships and emotional resilience. While chatbots offer an accessible, non-judgmental space to express feelings, relying on them for every difficult conversation or personal decision could make it harder to develop essential emotional skills.

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Prakriti Saxena Poddar, clinically trained mental health and wellbeing expert and global head at Roundglass, shares with HT Lifestyle how excessive reliance on AI for emotional reassurance can affect psychological well-being and why these tools should complement, rather than replace, human connection. (Also read: Skin rashes in children: Paediatrician explains common causes, warning signs and when parents should worry )

When does AI support become emotional dependence?

While chatbots can provide temporary comfort, repeatedly turning to them for reassurance may reinforce anxiety. A person might feel better after receiving an answer, only to experience the same doubts again and return to the chatbot for relief.

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{{^usCountry}} “An anxious mind craves certainty. Reassurance delivers a little, and for a few minutes the sympathetic nervous system settles, the chest loosens, the loop goes quiet. Then the doubt returns, often louder, and the mind asks again,” Prakriti explains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “An anxious mind craves certainty. Reassurance delivers a little, and for a few minutes the sympathetic nervous system settles, the chest loosens, the loop goes quiet. Then the doubt returns, often louder, and the mind asks again,” Prakriti explains. {{/usCountry}}

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She emphasises that emotional resilience develops through everyday experiences, including navigating disagreements, making independent decisions and learning to sit with uncomfortable feelings.

“Emotional capacities are built through friction, the way muscle is built through resistance. Staying with an uncomfortable feeling for 10 minutes builds distress tolerance. Working out what you actually want builds self-trust. Repairing a quarrel builds confidence in your relationships,” she says.

The concern, therefore, is not that every AI interaction is harmful, but that repeatedly outsourcing these experiences could prevent people from developing the skills needed to manage difficult emotions independently.

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Repeatedly seeking reassurance from chatbots can reinforce anxiety and weaken self-trust.

Can AI replace human connection?

Although chatbots can generate comforting responses, human relationships involve emotional reciprocity, shared experiences and accountability. Speaking to someone who genuinely cares can help people feel understood and navigate difficult situations.

“Human nervous systems settle in each other’s company. We call it co-regulation. A steady voice, a hand on a shoulder, the small pause of someone who is actually affected by what you are saying, all of it tells the body it is safe. A chatbot can produce warm words. It cannot be moved by yours,” Prakriti says.

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She adds that real relationships require people to show up for one another, apologise after disagreements and make space for each other's feelings. Unlike interactions with chatbots, human connections involve navigating differences and learning to respond to another person's needs. “A bond where only one side has needs is comfortable, but also smaller,” she explains.

How to use AI for emotional support without becoming dependent

Prakriti recommends treating AI as a tool for reflection rather than allowing it to make personal decisions or replace human support. Before opening a chatbot for reassurance, take a few minutes to identify what you are feeling and consider your own perspective.

Instead of asking AI to tell you what to do, use it to explore different viewpoints and identify aspects of a situation you may have overlooked.

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“Use AI to organise your thoughts, not to hand down verdicts. ‘Help me see what I might be missing’ works better than ‘Tell me what to do’,” Prakriti advises. She adds that if a chatbot agrees with everything you say, its response should not automatically be treated as validation that your interpretation is correct.

It is also important to recognise patterns of use. Repeatedly asking the same questions, consulting AI before every small decision, feeling more anxious after conversations or preferring chatbots to human interaction may indicate an unhealthy reliance.

Parents and teachers should approach young people's use of AI with curiosity rather than judgment or immediate punishment.

“Many young people use these tools in private, so curiosity will get you further than confiscation. ‘What do you talk to it about?’ opens a door that ‘Give me that phone’ shuts,” Prakriti says.

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She also stresses that persistent low mood, panic, trauma or thoughts of self-harm warrant support from a qualified mental health professional. In India, Tele-MANAS offers free, round-the-clock mental health support at 14416.

What should you ask yourself after an AI conversation?

Rather than avoiding AI altogether, Prakriti encourages users to assess whether these interactions help them become more emotionally independent or make them increasingly reliant on the technology.

“Did I leave more able to talk to a person, make a choice or sit with this feeling? Or did I leave needing to come back?” she suggests asking after an AI conversation.

If the interaction helps you understand your feelings and communicate more confidently with others, it may be serving a useful purpose. If it leaves you repeatedly seeking reassurance or unable to make decisions without the chatbot, it may be time to reconsider how you use it.

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AI can help people articulate emotions, explore perspectives and prepare for difficult conversations. However, emotional growth also requires learning to tolerate uncertainty, trust one's judgement and navigate relationships with real people.

“We can let machines carry our shopping lists and our spreadsheets. Our griefs, our doubts and our friendships are different. They are the work through which a person gets made, and that work is worth keeping,” Prakriti concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.