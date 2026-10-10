Skin rashes in children: Paediatrician explains common causes, warning signs and when parents should worry

Skin rashes are common in children, but knowing when they need medical attention can be challenging for parents. From viral infections and allergies to conditions such as dengue, chickenpox and eczema, the appearance of a rash can offer important clues about a child's health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prakash Vaidya, senior consultant, paediatrics, Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, explains the common types of skin rashes in children, how to identify warning signs and when parents should seek medical help. (Also read: Anushka Sharma once revealed she was on medication for ‘anxiety’: Know what she said about seeking help and breaking stigma | World Mental Health Day ) What are the common causes of skin rashes in children “A skin rash is amongst the commonest reasons my patients’ parents reach out to me,” says Dr Prakash Vaidya. Drawing on his years of clinical experience, he emphasises the importance of examining a rash carefully rather than dismissing it as trivial or immediately assuming it is serious. “The one thing that I have learnt from long practice experience is this, never make rash decisions and dismiss any skin rash as trivial or pronounce any rash as serious merely on a cursory inspection. You really need to look beneath the surface to evaluate the rash holistically,” he explains. According to the paediatrician, viral infections are among the common causes of skin rashes in children. These include influenza, dengue and hand, foot and mouth disease. In such cases, the child may also have a fever, and the timing of the rash in relation to the onset of fever can provide important clues to the diagnosis.

Children’s rashes can stem from viral infections, allergies, eczema, insect bites or skin infections. (Picture credit: Freepik)

“Diseases like dengue start with a typically faint reddish rash, and later, a dense reddish, intensely itchy rash, the signature of dengue, may appear,” he says. However, this should not be confused with a rash associated with a low platelet count, which may also occur in dengue. A medical assessment is important to distinguish between different types of rashes and identify potential complications. In other viral infections, the rash may appear only after the fever has subsided. These rashes may or may not be itchy, making the child's overall symptoms and medical history important parts of the evaluation. Blister-like and itchy rashes: What parents should know Some childhood illnesses cause blister-like skin eruptions. “Some diseases show up with a blister-like rash, notably chickenpox and hand, foot and mouth disease, where the distribution of the rash is the key to the diagnosis,” Dr Vaidya explains. Itchy rashes can also have several causes, including hives and allergic reactions. These may develop due to allergies or viral infections. Another common condition is prurigo, an itchy rash that often appears on exposed areas of the skin following insect bites. Atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, is another condition parents may encounter. It causes dry, itchy and inflamed skin, often affecting the cheeks in infants and the creases of the elbows and knees in older children. Since the condition can begin early in life, regular moisturisation plays an important role in managing dry skin and supporting the skin barrier.

Childhood rashes can result from infections, allergies, eczema, insect bites or irritation. (Freepik)