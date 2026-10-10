Anushka Sharma once revealed she was on medication for ‘anxiety’: Know what she said about seeking help and breaking stigma | World Mental Health Day
On World Mental Health Day, Anushka Sharma’s remarks on anxiety, seeking help and learning to respond rather than react offer lessons in emotional wellbeing.
On World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10, conversations around emotional wellbeing, self-awareness and seeking professional support are a reminder that mental health deserves as much attention as physical health. Actor Anushka Sharma has spoken about several aspects of emotional wellbeing over the years, from her experience with anxiety and the importance of seeking help to the pressures of motherhood.
In an October 2025 interaction with husband, Virat Kohli, she reflected on how changing her approach to difficult situations had improved her quality of life. Here's a look at what the actor has shared about mental health and the lessons her experiences offer. (Also read: Yami Gautam brings a pop of pink to ethnic fashion in kurta set with embroidered dupatta, minimal makeup: How to recreate her look this festive season )
Anushka Sharma on learning to respond rather than react
“A few years ago, I would react too quickly to situations. I think I am learning to respond rather than react now. So that has changed the quality of my life,” Anushka said during a promotional interaction for a sports brand, as reported by The Indian Express in its October 2025 article.
The actor also playfully suggested that her change in approach had influenced her husband, Virat Kohli. “It has changed my life and yours?…” she asked him before joking about his animated reactions on the cricket field. “Sometimes the bowlers are not celebrating as much as Virat is,” she added with a smile.
‘I’m on medication for my anxiety’
In her January 2015 interview with Vogue India, Anushka spoke candidly about her experience with anxiety and the treatment she was receiving. “I have anxiety. And I’m treating my anxiety. I’m on medication for my anxiety,” she said.
Explaining why she had decided to speak publicly about her experience, the actor added, “Why am I saying this? Because it’s a completely normal thing. It’s a biological problem. In my family, there have been cases of depression. More and more people should talk openly about it.”
Anushka on breaking the stigma around mental health
The actor further emphasised that mental illness should not be treated differently from a physical health concern. Drawing a comparison with seeking medical attention for physical pain, she said, “If you had a constant stomach pain, wouldn’t you go to the doctor? It’s that simple.”
She also expressed her determination to use her public platform to encourage greater awareness, saying, “I want to make this my mission, to take any shame out of this, to educate people about this.”
Her remarks remain relevant to conversations about mental health awareness, particularly in societies where people may hesitate to seek help because of fear of judgement. Speaking openly about anxiety and treatment can help challenge the idea that mental health difficulties reflect personal weakness.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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