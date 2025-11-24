Are you suffering from scoliosis? Do this exercise to improve your spinal mobility

Scoliosis can cause abnormal posture and back pain. Often diagnosed during adolescence, the treatment for this condition includes physical therapy, braces, and surgery, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Chiropractor and social media personality Dr Thomas Lau recently revealed a simple exercise on Instagram to combat scoliosis. Exercise to improve your spinal mobility(Unsplash)

Combat scoliosis with the cobra pose

Chiropractor Dr Thomas Lau says you need to do spinal mobility stretches if you sit on a chair and cannot touch both sides of the floor without feeling any pain. According to Lau, the cobra pose exercise can accurately treat scoliosis. You can check out his recommended exercises here:

Among other benefits, Healthline reports that the cobra pose can relieve lower back pain, reduce inflammation, and improve sleep and posture.

Types of scoliosis

There are three types of scoliosis: Idiopathic scoliosis, congenital scoliosis, and neuromuscular scoliosis.

Idiopathic scoliosis, which runs in families and has a genetic link, is the most common type. Congenital scoliosis is detected at birth. It happens when vertebrae fail to develop properly during embryonic development.

Neuromuscular scoliosis is caused by abnormalities in the muscles and nerves that support the spine.

Causes of scoliosis

Multiple causes, including vertebral malformation during embryonic development, a genetic change, a spine injury, a tumor on your spine, and a condition that affects the nerves or muscles, can lead to scoliosis.

Complications of scoliosis

Scoliosis can lead to the following: Long-lasting pain, physical deformity, organ damage, nerve damage, arthritis, spinal fluid leakage, and difficulty breathing.

Scoliosis is frequently asymptomatic, but as you age and your spine naturally deteriorates, symptoms may show up. If your symptoms start to annoy you, a medical professional can assist you in managing them.

Depending on the degree of the spinal bend, scoliosis can alter the appearance of your body. Your emotional health may suffer as a result. The majority of scoliosis instances are identified in adolescence. Many kids are excited to start participating in team sports and athletic programs at this time. You may be wondering what activities are safe for your child as a parent or carer.

Fortunately, scoliosis won't worsen if you enjoy sports. In actuality, your child's symptoms might be lessened by engaging in activities that encourage flexibility and core strength.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.