Is your spine curving? Here’s how to spot scoliosis early and avoid serious health issues

Scoliosis, a condition where the spine curves sideways, affects nearly 2% of people worldwide and it often develops during adolescence, particularly around growth spurts before puberty. Detecting scoliosis early and monitoring its progression is key to preventing long-term complications.

Could your teen have scoliosis?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anmol N, Senior Consultant – Neuro Surgery and Spine Surgery at Manipal Hospital in Yeshwanthpur, revealed, “Doctors typically start with a physical examination, checking for signs like uneven hips or shoulders. If scoliosis is suspected, an X-ray helps determine the severity of the spinal curve. In cases where the curve is mild (less than 25 degrees), physicians recommend regular check-ups every six months to monitor any progression.”

For teens with moderate curves (25–40 degrees), Dr Anmol N suggested, “A back brace is often prescribed. The brace does not correct scoliosis but helps prevent the condition from worsening. The duration for wearing the brace depends on the severity of the curve and the stage of the child’s growth. In severe cases, where the curvature exceeds 40 degrees, surgery is considered to straighten the spine.”

Scoliosis: Parents should pay attention to its symptoms as delaying treatment could mean children may face trouble in later life(Unsplash)

He highlighted, “Spinal fusion, a common surgical procedure, involves permanently joining the affected vertebrae using rods, screws, and bone grafts. This approach helps alleviate pain and improve posture, allowing teens to maintain a better quality of life. Through consistent monitoring, bracing and surgical intervention when necessary, doctors ensure scoliosis does not hinder physical development or overall well-being.”

The ultimate guide to scoliosis prevention and treatment

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Sunny Kamat, Consultant - Spine Orthopedic Surgery at Manipal Hospital in Goa, said, “Adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS) is the most common structural form of scoliosis, with no known cause. This condition affects the spine in three dimensions and progresses differently depending on the child’s skeletal maturity and curvature severity. Long-term studies indicate that, after 50 years, 61% of untreated AIS patients experience back pain, though 70% do not face physical limitations due to it.”

Dr Sunny Kamat shared, “Some children notice physical changes such as waist asymmetry, shoulder height differences, or a prominent rib hump, while others may not show visible symptoms. Those with larger curves may experience back pain that worsens with activity. In such cases, close clinical and radiographic follow-ups are necessary, as AIS curves typically progress at an average rate of 1° per month, making six-month check-ups crucial.”

Stiff person syndrome causes unnatural curvature in the spine(Shutterstock)

For skeletally mature patients with asymptomatic curves under 50°, observation is recommended. However, Dr Sunny Kamat asserted, “Bracing and physiotherapeutic scoliosis-specific exercises (PSSE) are essential to prevent further progression in growing children. Bracing remains a challenging aspect for doctors, parents, and patients, as its goal is not to reverse scoliosis but to slow its development by applying pressure to the flexible spine.”

Surgery is generally reserved for severe cases where the curvature exceeds 50°. Dr Sunny Kamat said, “Posterior spinal instrumentation and fusion is the most common procedure performed for AIS. By using pedicle screws, this surgery allows direct control of the vertebrae, addressing coronal, sagittal, and rotational deformities while maintaining as many mobile, unfused segments as possible. The ultimate goal is to achieve a stable and balanced spine without compromising neurological function.”

Both experts emphasize the importance of early diagnosis, consistent monitoring and appropriate interventions to manage scoliosis effectively and improve long-term patient outcomes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.