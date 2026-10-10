Arthritis myths vs facts: Surgeon explains common misconceptions about symptoms, causes, treatment

Many patients arrive believing that arthritis is an unavoidable part of ageing, that nothing can be done about it, or that surgery should always be the last resort. These myths can sometimes prevent people from seeking timely care. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tushar Kohli, gold medalist, arthroscopy and joint replacement surgeon, senior consultant at Hari Ram Kohli Memorial Hospital, Dehradun, debunks common myths about exercise, pain, and joint health.

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Myth 1: Arthritis only affects older people.

While the risk of osteoarthritis increases with age, it is not exclusively an age-related condition. Dr Tushar Kohli highlighted that previous injuries, obesity, genetics, repetitive stress and certain medical conditions can contribute to joint damage in younger people too.

While the risk of osteoarthritis increases with age, it is not exclusively an age-related condition.

Myth 2: Exercise will make arthritis worse.

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{{^usCountry}} The opposite can often be true. Appropriate, low-impact physical activity can strengthen the muscles supporting a joint, improve mobility, and help manage pain. The key is choosing exercises suited to the individual's condition, rather than avoiding movement altogether. Myth 3: Joint pain is something you simply have to live with. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The opposite can often be true. Appropriate, low-impact physical activity can strengthen the muscles supporting a joint, improve mobility, and help manage pain. The key is choosing exercises suited to the individual's condition, rather than avoiding movement altogether. Myth 3: Joint pain is something you simply have to live with. {{/usCountry}}

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“Persistent pain should not be dismissed as a normal consequence of getting older,” highlighted Dr Kohli. Depending on its cause and severity, arthritis can often be managed through weight management, physiotherapy, medication, lifestyle changes and other non-surgical approaches.

Myth 4: Knee or joint replacement means the end of an active lifestyle.

Modern joint replacement procedures have evolved significantly. For patients with advanced arthritis who have not found adequate relief through conservative treatments, knee or joint replacement can help restore mobility and improve quality of life. The goal is not simply to reduce pain, but to help patients return to meaningful everyday activities.

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According to Dr Kohli, advances in surgery have also changed how we approach these procedures. Minimally invasive techniques can involve smaller incisions and reduced disruption to surrounding tissues in appropriately selected patients. Robotic-assisted technologies available at selected sites can further support surgeons in complex cases with significant deformities.

Delaying treatment despite severe pain, stiffness, or declining mobility can affect independence and overall wellbeing.

Myth 5: Surgery should always be avoided for as long as possible.

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There is no universal timeline for surgery. Delaying treatment despite severe pain, stiffness, or declining mobility can affect independence and overall wellbeing. The right approach is an individualised one, based on symptoms, imaging, lifestyle and response to other treatments.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.