Not every stiff and painful shoulder is frozen shoulder: Here's what persistent pain could indicate about your health

Dr Naman highlighted that the distinction matters because the treatments can take us in opposite directions. Frozen shoulders need patience and controlled movements that are gentle. A shoulder with a rotator cuff problem can be made worse by the same stretching.

Frozen shoulder has become the default label for almost any stiff, aching shoulder in an adult. It is often applied without anyone checking how the relaxed arm moves. True frozen shoulder that is medically called adhesive capsulitis, affects only around 2 to 5 percent of the general population. Persistent shoulder pain is far more common than that. Hence, a good number of people carrying the label have something else going on. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Naman Wahal, Senior Consultant and Unit Head, Orthopaedics at Fortis Escorts, New Delhi and Director of StepUp Joints, New Delhi, shared the difference between frozen shoulder and stiffness.

The one-minute check The most useful test needs no scan. It compares active movement, that is, where the patient lifts their own arm, with passive movement, where the examiner lifts the relaxed arm. In true frozen shoulders, both are restricted. Especially when he is turning the arm outward and lifting it forward. The capsule around the joint has tightened.

Hence, the arm meets a firm wall irrespective of who is doing the lifting. “If only internal rotation is reduced while outward rotation is normal, another diagnosis is possible. Pain at the very end of outward rotation, without clear restriction, may point to an early frozen shoulder and is worth reassessing in a few weeks,” said Dr Naman.

According to Dr Naman, a weak shoulder is different. In pseudoparalysis, the patient cannot lift the arm, yet the examiner can raise it much further. The joint is not frozen. The mechanism that powers the lift has failed, classically because of a major rotator cuff problem. Before reaching that conclusion, pain-related inhibition and nerve weakness have to be ruled out.

The explanation given to patients is simple: in frozen shoulders, even the doctor cannot fully move the relaxed arm. In pseudoparalysis, the doctor can lift it, but the patient cannot lift or hold it alone.

Primary and secondary stiffness Frozen shoulder is broadly divided into two kinds. Primary frozen shoulder has no clear cause. In one specialist clinic, nearly 80 percent of these patients are perimenopausal women. However, that is a clinical observation and not a population figure.

Secondary stiffness follows an injury, surgery or a period of immobilisation, or comes with another problem in the shoulder such as a cuff, labral or biceps condition. It is spread much more evenly between men and women. Diabetes and thyroid disease also need to be considered, and the combination matters in India, where diabetes is common. A stiff shoulder in a diabetic patient is easily put down to frozen shoulder, while a tendon problem may be sitting alongside it.