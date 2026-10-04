Can slow movements improve your health? A meditation facilitator explains how these 4 tools help in somatic experience

You often hear advice to do more, move faster, and work harder. Somatic movement is different. According to Harvard Health, these workouts can include body scans, breath awareness, and small movements that help you notice how each part feels. The main idea is simple: focus on feeling the movement rather than just trying to achieve a result. This approach can also change how you practice familiar activities like yoga.

Somatic movement encourages you to slow down and notice what happens in your body as you move. Pay attention to your breathing, the feeling of your feet on the ground, and how your shoulders move. Instead of trying to do a pose perfectly, focus on the experience itself. The Cleveland Clinic explains that somatic movement is a mindfulness practice we can use during physical activities. This approach shifts the focus from goals and competition to being present and listening to your body.

What if your workout focused less on burning calories and pushing yourself harder, and more on moving slowly while paying attention to how your body feels? This idea is called somatic movement. It is becoming popular as people seek gentler ways to connect with their bodies. A January 2026 Harvard Health article discusses the growing interest in somatic workouts. It explains that somatic movement asks you to notice your body's internal sensations and responses. It also mentions yoga, tai chi, and Pilates as practices that can include somatic elements. For those on a spiritual journey, the benefits may go beyond just exercise. Somatic movement can make ordinary actions become moments of awareness.

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

Yoga mat: A comfortable surface for floor work, providing cushioning and stability during movements. Blocks: Useful for support and to modify poses, making it easier to access your body's sensations at various levels. Theraband: Helpful for gentle resistance exercises that promote body awareness without strain. Lightweights or small dumbbells: If desired, you can use these to introduce subtle resistance, but they aren’t necessary for somatic practice. Do I have to sit cross-legged to meditate? You don’t have to sit cross-legged with your eyes closed to practice mindfulness. According to Cleveland Clinic, you can meditate while moving. Walking meditation, for example, involves paying attention to each step, your breathing, and the feelings in your body. Somatic movement can also have a spiritual aspect. You can take a slow stretch, go for a walk, or do a simple yoga pose to step away from distractions and focus on the present.

What are some examples of somatic movement exercises? The focus may be less on getting a perfect body and more on feeling connected to it. After a fast workout, you know how much you lifted or how long you exercised. With somatic movement, you learn something different: where you held tension, how your breathing changed, or how your body felt when you slowed down. This shift from just performing to really noticing is what makes somatic movement interesting beyond fitness.

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