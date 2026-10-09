'Talent mobility adds value to both economies': India's message to US after PERM move

His remarks came amid the US Department of Labor's suspension of applications under the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme for certain companies. The move will not affect the validity of H-1B visas held by Indians or the status of visa holders' dependents, but could impact the green card process for eligible employees, Jaiswal said.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday stressed that talent mobility benefits both India and the United States, creating opportunities for Indian professionals while providing American companies access to skilled workers who contribute to innovation, research and productivity.

“The suspension of PERM applications does not, by itself, affect the validity of H-1B visas or the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents,” Jaiswal said.

How is PERM different from the H-1B visa programme?

How is PERM different from the H-1B visa programme?

However, he noted that the decision could have some impact on the permanent residency or green card process for eligible employees of the affected companies.

MEA flags benefits of Indian talent to US economy “It should also be clear that talent mobility adds value to both economies, that of India and that of the United States,” he said.

“While it creates opportunities for Indians, it equally benefits U.S. companies by providing access to cutting-edge talent, innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness, and job creation.”

He added that the movement of skilled professionals also helps create shareholder wealth in the US, describing it as an area of “tremendous mutual benefit” for the two countries.

“Our expectation is that all stakeholders in this process will appreciate this fact. The steps announced by the U.S. do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries. We continue to follow developments on this particular issue,” the MEA spokesperson said.

MEA objects to US Vice President's remarks

Jaiswal also objected to comments made by the US Vice President, describing the characterisation of Indian professionals as unwarranted and offensive.

“Regarding the comments made by the U.S. Vice President, let me say that we believe such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem,” he said.

The spokesperson pointed to the contribution of immigrants to America's development, noting that generations of immigrants had helped shape the country's economic growth and prosperity through their labour, enterprise and innovation.

“Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations is deeply offensive,” Jaiswal added.