Arthritis to cold and cough: Know health benefits of Parijaat or Harsingar

Parijaat also known as Harsingar or night-blooming jasmine is a small ornamental tree with fragrant white flowers. But the soothing and calming fragrance of its white flowers is not the only trait of the plant. It is loaded with medicinal properties and its leaves, bark, and flower can help heal many diseases from sciatica, arthritis to intestinal worms.

The medicinal name of Parijaat is Nyctanthes arbor-tristis and it only blooms at night and is known to shed all its flowers in the morning. It's also popularly known as Raat Ki Rani.

"Harsingar is a plant of varied health benefits. The antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of the harsingar tree makes it a blessing for human health and well being," says Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

The leaves of the trees are used for treating many health conditions such as chronic fever, rheumatism, arthritis, joint pain, obstinate sciatica, to name a few.

Dr Bhavsar also talked about the mythological significance of the tree. "It is a sacred tree mentioned in Hindu mythology. Mythology says Bhagwan Shri Krishna brought this tree from heaven for his beloved wife Satyabhama. It is one of the five trees that exist in heaven, says the Ayurveda expert.

Dr Bhavsar also gives directions to use Parijaat or Harsingar for various health conditions.

Direction for use:

* For sciatica: Take 3-4 leaves and grind them and boil with water and drain and drink twice in a day on empty stomach.

* For swelling and pain: Boil leaves in water to make decoction and drink.

* For arthritis: Take leaves, bark, flower (of Parijaat), about 5 gm and make a decoction with 200 gm of water. Decoction is said to be formed when water reduces to ¼ of initial quantity.

* For dry cough: Grind leaves in mortar and pestle to extract juice and take it with honey.

* For cold/cough/sinus: Drink it as a tea. Boil 2-3 leaves and 4-5 flowers in a glass of water, add 2-3 tulsi leaves in it and drink it as a tea.

* For intestinal worms: Grind leaves in mortar and pestle to extract 2 tbs of juice and take it with misri and water.

* For ring worm: Apply paste of leaves on the affected area.

* For fever: Take 3 gm bark and 2 gm leaves with 2-3 leaves of tulsi and boil in water and drink two times a day.

* For anxiety: Night jasmine oil is used in aromatherapy to relieve stress and anxiety. It increases serotonin levels in your brain and regulates mood thus making you feel happier.

"Always consult a doc before starting it to know whether it suits your body or not," warns Dr Bhavsar.

