Ayurveda for high blood sugar: Ayurvedic habits you must adopt this World Diabetes Day to escape from Diabetes

Diabetes has been one disease that may not show immediate symptoms or even a cure but scares the best of us nonetheless and although it cannot be cured, high blood sugar is a rather prevalent lifestyle condition that can be managed. The pancreas insulin is in charge of keeping the blood's glucose levels stable but Diabetes results from abnormally high blood sugar levels due to a lack of insulin, its ineffective manufacture or its improper use.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kriti Soni, Head- R&D at Kapiva, insisted, “There is no single cure for diabetes; instead, a number of lifestyle adjustments must be made on a regular basis. Sustainable prevention strategies must be put in place in addition to these lifestyle changes to help not just manage but also prevent diabetes.”

According to a study, one of the most effective methods for treating the underlying causes of diabetes is Ayurveda. Dr Kriti Soni shared, “Ayurvedic remedies, which use natural medicines, can help manage the debilitating symptoms of diabetes based on the idea that prevention is better than cure. By bringing blood sugar levels down to non-diabetic ranges, these medicines can effectively cure the disease at its source.”

Ahead of World Diabetes Day, which is marked annually on November 14, she suggested some cutting-edge approaches to controlling diabetes should be planned as part of these preventative actions and lifestyle modifications:

1. Ayurveda-approved juices

Natural diabetes management is made possible by ayurvedic drinks and their superior blend of pure herbs. The greatest natural method of regulating blood sugar levels is thought to be juices made from a combination of amla, jamun seeds, and karela. Both type 1 and 2 diabetics can benefit from karela juice, which can be consumed early in the morning. These juices assist general digestion, increase energy levels, and control carbohydrate metabolism in addition to controlling blood sugar levels. For best results, make sure you take these supplements after speaking with an Ayurvedic physician.

2. Managing stress

A major contributor to heart disease is now stress. Nowadays, people are continually exposed to high amounts of stress at work and at home, so it's crucial to maintain low-stress levels. Ayurveda claims that meditation can aid in stress management and reduction. Chanting and breathing exercises can both support maintaining a healthy blood sugar level.

3. Maintaining a healthy diet

Adopting a healthy food routine is one of the fundamental steps in managing diabetes and may positively impact a person's health. Changing one's diet would entail choosing foods with a lower glycemic index. This would entail consuming entire grains and healthy fats while limiting red meat and processed sugar-based liquids.

4. Regular physical activity

Regular exercise or engaging in physical activity, even for an hour, could prevent the early onset of diabetes in our hectic and busy lives. Breaking the cycle of your hectic routine becomes crucial if you want to prevent subsequent medical traumas like hypertension, excessive cholesterol, etc.

These are a few modern practices that are based on an in-depth study on healthy ways to not only manage diabetes but also prevent it by utilizing preventative measures.