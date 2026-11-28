Back pain is a common complaint among young adults. Although many people associate back and knee pain with middle age, both can affect people in their 20s and 30s. But many don't take it seriously and resort to home remedies. The instinct is to overlook aching back pain after a long day at a desk or shrug off a sore knee once you apply a balm that reduces the pain. But why are such complaints being seen so early? And when should back or knee pain be taken seriously?

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ALSO READ: Working from bed? Orthopaedic surgeon warns against common WFH habits causing neck and back pain

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We asked two doctors what everyday habits may contribute to back pain, which changes may help prevent it and when recurring knee pain deserves medical attention.

Are doctors seeing more young adults with back pain?

We asked Dr Amit Sharma, consultant spine surgeon at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, whether he was seeing more young adults come to him with back pain.

“Pain and slipped discs are showing up more often in people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. We hear about it now because of better awareness, easier access to MRI scans and people seeing their doctors sooner. Our changing way of life is also putting more strain on the spine,” he told HT Lifestyle.

What habits are causing back pain?

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{{^usCountry}} Back pain can seem sudden. But, upon closer attention, you will realise some everyday habits have been putting strain on the lower back over time, so it does not exactly develop suddenly. Dr Sharma described sitting for long periods as ‘one of the big issues.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Back pain can seem sudden. But, upon closer attention, you will realise some everyday habits have been putting strain on the lower back over time, so it does not exactly develop suddenly. Dr Sharma described sitting for long periods as ‘one of the big issues.’ {{/usCountry}}

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"If you work in an office or from home, you might sit for 8 to 12 hours a day, in bad posture. This puts pressure on the lower back and can lead to disc wear over time,” he said.

Another factor may come as a surprise to people who exercise regularly. Dr Sharma pointed to the rise of fitness culture and the pressure people can put on their backs when they push themselves too hard.

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"Sports like pickleball, tennis, running and hard workouts can put a lot of load on the spine,” he noted. He explained that the risk comes from pushing your body beyond what it can handle, especially if you increase the intensity before building up your fitness or give yourself too little time to recover between sessions.

Lastly, Dr Sharma said dietary habits may also play a role in disc health. He discussed that spinal discs have a limited blood supply and rely on nearby tissues for nutrients. A poor diet, he added, may affect how well the discs function.

Knee pain also happens in young people.

Any warning signs?

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If your back pain is severe or persists, Dr Sharma advised getting it checked rather than waiting for it to ease on its own. He shared, "While occasional muscular back pain generally settles within four to five days, severe or persistent pain, particularly when accompanied by tingling, numbness or pain radiating down the legs, could indicate nerve involvement and should not be ignored.”

Do temporary pain relief works?

Like back pain, knee pain is also common among young adults. Many turn to home remedies such as pain-relief balms or hot water bags for temporary relief.

Dr Dixit Savajiyani, consultant arthroscopic and joint replacement surgeon, Rajkot, told HT Lifestyle that these remedies can ease knee pain for a while. But there's a major problem: temporary relief can make it easy to assume your knee has recovered, even when the underlying problem persists.

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Dr Savajiyani also explained why relying on home remedies alone can be misleading when your knee hurts. He said, "Putting on pain-relief balms, using water bags or soaking the knees in warm water are common ways people deal with knee pain. These tricks may give some comfort. They do not always fix the real problem. That problem could be anything from a muscle strain and ligament injuries to cartilage damage or osteoarthritis.”

Heat from a hot water bag can help relax the muscles around the knee and increase blood flow to the area, according to Dr Savajiyani. A balm may briefly ease the pain by producing a soothing or cooling sensation. Even after the pain subsides, the underlying problem may persist or worsen.

Can home remedies backfire?

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If your knee feels better after applying a balm, you may want to continue using it instead of investigating the cause of the pain. Dr Savajiyani cautioned that these remedies can backfire if the cause is serious.

He elaborated, “This is true when the pain comes from a meniscus tear, a ligament injury or advanced arthritis. Hiding symptoms may lead people to keep doing things that worsen the injury. It may also put off a visit to the doctor. Applying too much heat to a knee that is already swollen or inflamed can make it feel worse. In the way, using balms again and again may irritate the skin or cause burns, mainly when heat is used along with them.”

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Further, he shared these five warning signs that knee pain needs attention:

1. Pain that will not go away: Discomfort that lasts for days or keeps coming back even with home treatment.

2. Swelling: Swelling around the knee that keeps returning or is large after physical activity or an injury.

3. Trouble moving: Hard to bend or straighten the knee or trouble getting up from a position.

4. Feeling unsteady: A sense that the knee is giving way, locking up or cannot hold body weight.

5. Pain that interrupts: Hard to walk, climb stairs or sleep because of knee discomfort that will not stop.

Home remedies can ease knee pain for a while, but relying on them as a long-term solution may delay diagnosis and treatment of the underlying problem. If the pain persists or worsens, Dr Savajiyani advised seeing a doctor so the cause can be identified and treated before it begins to affect your mobility and quality of life.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.