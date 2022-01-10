Beat Omicron with these immunity-boosting drinks

Your diet and fitness routine play an important role in your overall health. Amid the third wave of pandemic triggered by Omicron variant, the need to strengthen your natural defence mechanism is even more. Adding the right ingredients to your diet apart from eating timely meals, physical exercise, proper sleep, hydration and holistic practices like yoga and meditation can give a huge boost to your immune system.

Spices like cinnamon, turmeric, cloves, pepper, mustard, coriander, cardamom, cumin and black pepper are recommended by Ayurveda experts for boosting immunity. While eating them daily can be highly beneficial to prevent Covid and while recovering from the infection, sometimes we don't know how to add them to our diet.

There are various ways to have them. You can flavour your curries with them or add them to your milk and coffee. Spices are not boring anymore when you rustle up interesting beverages like cinnamon flavoured chocolate milk, turmeric latte, Tulsi tea, Masala chai and other herbal teas out of them.

ALSO READ: Recovered from Omicron? Tips to regain stamina by an expert

Here are recipes of some drinks that you can enjoy to boost your immunity, suggested by Kanika Malhotra, celebrity nutritionist, weight loss expert and Founder of Health Astronomy.

1. Turmeric latte

Turmeric has an active compound called curcumin which has an anti-inflammatory effect on the body and provides a good defence system against diseases. Having turmeric latte is one option to give your immunity a super-boost.

How to make it

Boil two tbsp of water, two leaves of tulsi and once it reaches half the quantity, add 200 ml milk to it.

Add 1 small piece cinnamon and fresh cut turmeric (don't powder), 1 elaichi, 1 clove, 2 strands of kesar saffron and 1 black pepper corn. Boil for 7-8 mins on low flame.

Spices are not boring anymore when you add them in beverages like turmeric latte and cinnamon flavoured hot chocolate

2. Halim or aliv seeds drink

The long-lost immunity booster, it is also known as Garden Cress, aliv seeds or halim seeds. This superfood can promote overall health and well-being by providing loads of nutrition. These tiny seeds are packed with iron, protein, fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium and folate.

How to make it

You can soak 5-6 seeds overnight in 1 cup of water and drink empty it on stomach. You can also mix them with yogurt or buttermilk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON