Beat snoring issues with this yoga routine: Malaika Arora’s trainer suggests

Snoring is a chronic condition faced by a lot of people. It usually happens when the air flow in the throat gets restricted, causing sudden pauses in breathing. Sometimes snoring is associated with the medical condition called Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Obstructive Sleep Apnea happens when the muscles in the back of the throat relax too much, causing difficulty in breathing. Snoring, in small amounts is not much of a health issue, however, when the intensity increases, it can become a serious problem. Symptoms of Obstructive Sleep Apnea include excessive daytime sleeping, headache in the morning, gasping or choking, chest pain, high blood pressure and sore throat after getting up from sleep.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Obstructive sleep apnea associated with increased risk of cancer: Study

However, snoring symptoms can be controlled. Malaika Arora’s fitness trainer Sarvesh Shashi shared a short video on his Instagram profile where he addressed the issues faced due to snoring. He also added that it can be a problem for the person sleeping beside. He further shared a simple yoga routine that can help in breathing better and avoiding snoring. “Snoring might not only affect your quality of sleep but also your bed partner's. Work on your breathing quality and control your snoring with these simple practices,” read an excerpt of his post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The yoga asanas, recommended by Sarvesh Shashi are:

Dhanurasana

Bhujangasana

Bhramari Pranayama

This routine comes with multiple health benefits. Dhanurasana helps in strengthening the back and abdominal muscles. It also helps in improving circulation, adjusting body posture and managing Diabetes symptoms. Bhujangasana helps in stretching the muscles in the chest, shoulders and the abdominal area. It also helps in enhancing the overall flexibility of the body. Bhramari Pranayama, on the other hand, stimulates the pineal and pituitary glands, and helps in releasing cerebral tension. Regular practice of Bhramari Pranayama also helps in lowering blood pressure and relieving stress.