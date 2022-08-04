Bedtime rituals to beat stress and improve sleep

Do you hit the bed right after having dinner or wrapping up work or a chore? You may be unconsciously carrying your stress every day to your bed and letting quality of your sleep affected. A bedtime routine is a protective barrier between stress and you; it slows you down and helps you relax and unwind after a hectic day. Not having a night-time routine or an unhealthy one could spoil your chances of a good night's sleep and diminish your energy levels the next day. So what is an ideal bedtime routine to help you sleep like a baby at night? Here's what an expert says. (Also read: Sleep tips: How to avoid snoring at night)

First things first. You need to put all your worries for the next day aside and treat the two hours before sleep as your time to relax and rejuvenate. Chilling with a movie marathon, dozing off in front of TV watching repeat episodes of your favourite shows, preparing your to-do list for the coming week, overthinking about who said what to you today are a strict no-no. Instead, begin preparation of your bedtime with soothing music that calms your senses, preparing yourself a herbal tea if that works for you, taking a hot shower, reading a book, doing meditation and thinking happy thoughts.

Delnaz Chanduwadia Chief Dietician & Nutritionist, Jaslok Hospital in an interaction with HT Digital suggests some bedtime rituals to help you sleep better every day.

- Switch off all electrical devices two hours prior to bed time if you want to sleep well. The radiation emitted by the screen can hamper your melatonin levels and therefore lead to a drop in sleep quality.

- Nuts like pistachio and probiotics like yoghurt at bedtime can help to calm the system and help you to work towards the release of melatonin which assists in sleep.

- Dim the lights, set an ambient temperature, with some relaxing or soothing music to help set the mood for sleep.

- A warm shower can help you to relax the body and sleep better.

- Practicing meditation 10-15 minutes prior to sleep can help you doze off quickly and effortlessly.

- You may also try exposure to red light as that helps to stimulate sleep. Studies say the wavelength of red light may help in the production of melatonin which stimulates sleep.

