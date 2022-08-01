Sleep paralysis: Awake, but can't move your body? Expert on this scary sleep disorder

Ever woke up in the middle of the night unable to move even an inch of your body? Sleep paralysis, though temporary can be quite terrifying as people may also feel pressure on their chest, have breathing trouble and experience scary hallucinations. The episode may last for few seconds or few minutes but could be highly uncomfortable for those experiencing it. If you get 'paralysed' in your sleep quite frequently, a visit to a health expert is recommended to find out the underlying reason behind this disorder. In most of the people sleep deprivation is a common cause. (Also read: Common signs and symptoms of sleep disorder you shouldn't ignore)

"Being awake yet immobile is a condition known as sleep paralysis. It often appears when someone changes between the stages of awake and sleep. It can be alarming, especially the first time, to be unable to move or talk for a short period of time during one of these changes of stages. Awareness is maintained during the episode and one may have no difficulty recalling it afterward. Other sleep disorders like narcolepsy, which is characterised by a strong need to sleep brought on by a difficulty with the brain's capacity to control sleep, may be accompanied by sleep paralysis," says Dr Sahil Kohli -Senior Consultant-Neurology Max Hospital Gurugram.

Here's why sleep paralysis happens.

Parasomnia, an unwanted occurrence connected to sleep, includes sleep paralysis on its spectrum.

"The body switches between REM (rapid eye movement) and NREM (non-rapid eye movement) sleep when it is sleeping. REM and NREM sleep cycles endure for roughly 90 minutes. NREM sleep begins initially and can account for up to 75% of your total sleep time. NREM sleep allows the body to calm and rejuvenate. Your sleep converts to REM at the end of NREM. Dreams come and our eyes move swiftly, but the rest of your body is still extremely calm. During REM sleep, our muscles are "turned off". If you wake up before the REM cycle is over, you could find that you are unable to move or talk," says Dr Kohli.

Who develops sleep paralysis?

Sleep paralysis may affect up to four out of every ten persons. It frequently begins in adolescence and might intensify in one's second and third decades of life. But it is accessible to both sexes, regardless of age. A family history of sleep paralysis may exist.

Here are other factors that could contribute to sleep paralysis:

• Lack of sleep

• A fluctuating, irregular sleep schedule

• Bipolar disorder or mental stress

• Additional sleep issues like narcolepsy or nightly leg cramps

• Taking specific drugs

Signs and symptoms of sleep paralysis

The inability to move the body when falling asleep or waking up is the main symptom of sleep paralysis. However, individuals may also have additional symptoms during these episodes, according to Dr Kohli.

· Being mute throughout the episode

· Experiencing hallucinations and sensation

· Experiencing chest pressure

· Having breathing problems

· Perspiring and aching muscles

Treatment and prevention

Although there is no particular therapy for sleep paralysis, its risk can be decreased by practising excellent sleeping patterns, managing stress, and keeping a regular sleep schedule.

Here are some tips to improve sleep hygiene by the expert:

1. Getting 6 to 8 hours of sleep every night.

2. Keeping a consistent bed time and wakeup time

3. Utilising nightlights for toilet visits at night and limiting evening light exposure.

4. Receiving adequate daylight/sunlight when awake.

5. Avoiding a heavy dinner or eating within two hours of bedtime.

6. Refraining from consuming coffee or alcohol in the evening.

7. Exercise every day, but avoid before bedtime

