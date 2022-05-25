Common signs and symptoms of sleep disorder you shouldn't ignore

Do you feel tired and drowsy all the time even after sleeping for 8 hours or wake up several times in the night only to doze off at inappropriate times like driving? It is possible that you could be suffering from a sleep disorder. A good night's sleep is crucial to repair, recharge, rejuvenate and to ensure that you are able to focus and concentrate better. A sleep disorder could affect your day-to-day life and even put you at risk of an accident (if you are sleeping while driving). It is important to know the signs and symptoms of a sleep disorder and get it treated at the earliest. (Also read: Sunglasses can be bad for your health and sleep hormones; here's why)

“Some of the signs and symptoms of sleep disorders include excessive daytime sleepiness, irregular breathing or increased movement during sleep. Other signs and symptoms include an irregular sleep and wake cycle and difficulty falling asleep. However, insomnia is the most common sleeping disorder,” says Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist and Founder, Manasthali. (Also read: Are you sleeping according to your age?)

Dr. Parminder Bir Singh, Consultant - Pulmonology, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram says that if even after getting seven or eight hours of sleep per night, you feel weary, fatigued, or irritable during the day, it could be an indication that you have a sleep disorder.

"Other prominent symptoms of sleep disorders include waking up several times in the middle of the night and remaining awake for hours, taking frequent and long naps during the day, having concentration problems, and falling asleep at inappropriate times, mostly when sitting still while watching television or reading. If you snore loudly, have respiratory problems when sleeping, and require a stimulant such as caffeine to stay awake during the day, you may have sleeping problems. However, the true cause can only be established after a thorough examination. People who are experiencing these symptoms should consult their doctors for a proper diagnosis and treatment," says Dr Parminder Bir Singh.

"These sleeping problems may eventually go away once treatment is obtained for the underlying cause. When sleep disorders aren't caused by another condition, treatment normally involves a combination of medical treatments and lifestyle changes," says Dr Kapoor.

