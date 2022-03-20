5 foods that can work wonders for your sleep

People who sleep better are the ones who are likely to fall sick less often than poor sleepers. A good night's sleep lowers your risk of heart disease, obesity and diabetes and also alleviates stress. It helps you to think more clearly and make better decisions at home and work. While we may not consciously realise it, but what we eat also plays an important role in the quality of our shut-eye. (Also read: World Sleep Day 2022: Bizarre sleep disorders you may not have heard about)

Poor eating habits like eating too late or having high-calorie meals at night could interfere with natural sleep mechanism and leave you restless and unable to sleep. On the other hand, there are certain foods that could relax and improve your sleep quality. In this article we discuss best foods for your sleep so that you can stay healthy, happy and stress-free every day.

"Some of the sleep friendly foods that aid in enhancing sleep quality are chamomile tea, almonds, walnuts, passion fruit tea, fatty fish, kiwi and many more," says Asma Alam, Nutritionist and Dietitian.

Sahiba Bhardwaj, Nutritionist & Nutrition Educator with a Masters in Nutrition Science & Research Policy, TUFTS says adding these five foods can help you sleep better.

Prunes

Prunes(Pixabay)

Prunes which are basically dried plums are excellent for sleep. They are rich in vitamin B6, calcium, and magnesium and help in the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep. Eat them 30-minutes before bedtime, add it to your dinner or have them as part of your trail mix and pair them with a glass of warm milk.

Milk

Milk(Pixabay)

A soothing cup of warm milk as per Ayurveda can help you sleep better. You can use Organic A2 cow's milk, goat milk or almond milk. Warm it up and add a pinch of nutmeg or raw turmeric (pair it with some black pepper) or Ashwagandha powder (avoid it if you have thyroid) and have it before bedtime.

Banana

Banana(Pixabay)

As per Ayurveda, Banana is a good fruit to eat at night. Rich in magnesium and potassium, it helps in relaxing our body’s muscles and the vitamin B6 aids in converting tryptophan into serotonin thereby helping the person tp relax and de-stress.

Almonds

Almonds(Pixabay)

A handful of almonds is all you need to drift into a deep slumber. It contains magnesium and tryptophan which help in relaxing the muscles and nerve function. You can also use almond butter or peanut butter (not more than ¾ tbsp) and pair it with a banana for added benefits.

Herbal teas

Herbal tea(Pixabay)

Herbal teas without caffeine, especially chamomile tea can help calm the nerves, lower the tension in the body and help with better sleep. It's also hydrating and easy on the gut.