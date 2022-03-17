World Sleep Day 2022: Sleeping less during pregnancy could lead to these complications

World Sleep Day 2022: While an expecting mother receives a number of unsolicited advices from 'eating for two' to 'you can't exercise', one advice she should probably take seriously is to try and sleep soundly during pregnancy. Experts say lack of sleep during pregnancy can lead to a number of complications such as preeclampsia - which could lead to high blood pressure and kidney problems - and even premature birth.

"Not getting proper sleep can raise the risk of preeclampsia, high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, labor, and even cesarean-section," says Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital Kharghar.

One's energy levels tend to fluctuate during pregnancy due to a host of hormonal changes that happen in the body.

"During the third trimester, high levels of estrogen can lead to the development of rhinitis (swelling of the nasal tissue), which can be linked to snoring and obstructive sleep apnea. So, even if you had difficulty sleeping before pregnancy. The matter can worsen after you are pregnant," says Dr Siddhartha.

Another common cause of sleeplessness during pregnancy is Restless legs syndrome (RLS) which means an uncontrollable urge to move the legs while resting.

There are a number of other issues also that interrupt sound sleep in pregnant women.

* Body pain, backache and stiffness can lead to difficulty in sleeping.

* Frequent urination can disturb sleep as the uterus tends to expand during pregancy and can pressurize the bladder.

* Some pregnant women tend to suffer from heartburn, which causes burning in the chest and throat. Heartburn can lead to troubled sleep.

* You may also feel nauseated while sleeping.

* Leg cramps can make it difficult for you to sleep as well.

How to ensure good sleep during pregnancy

A balanced diet and staying active while avoiding caffeine and alcohol could aid in sleeping better.

"Try to eat fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lentils, and legumes. Avoid caffeine and alcohol during nighttime as they can steal your sleep. Try to use an appropriate pillow and mattress. Try to follow the same sleep routine every day. Do not eat a heavy meal before hitting the sack. Do not use TV, computer, or other distracting tech gadgets in the bedroom," concludes the expert.

