Benefits of walking 100 steps after every meal as per Ayurveda

Should you walk immediately after eating, wait for some time before taking a stroll or not walk at all? There is no consensus in postprandial wellness rules if one goes by the conventional wisdom. As per Ayurveda, Shatpavali or talking 100 steps is the ideal way to aid digestion, improve metabolism and relieve post-lunch slumber. Modern medicine researchers also agree with the ancient medicinal practice in this regard and many studies elaborate the benefits of going for a 15-minute walk post meal to stablilise blood sugar levels. (Also read: Minimum number of steps you should walk to avoid lifestyle diseases; fitness experts reveal)

As per Ayurveda, Shatpavali or talking 100 steps is the ideal way to aid digestion, improve metabolism and relieve post-lunch slumber.

A study published in International Journal of General Medicine talks about walking at a faster pace for people who do not experience abdominal pain, fatigue, or other discomfort when walking just after a meal. As per this study. walking briskly for half-n-hour as soon as possible right after lunch and dinner can lead to more weight loss compared to walking for 30 minutes beginning one hour after a meal has been consumed.

However, as per Ayurveda brisk walking isn't healthy.

"Ayurveda believes walking is not just for fat burning, never do brisk walking after meals, it increases body doshas, shatpavali is best. Shat means - 100 and pavali means walk. Walking at least 100 steps after eating your dinner or lunch improves your overall well-being. Ayurveda has long used diet as a principal means of creating health within the body and mind. Hundreds of years before Hippocrates instructed, 'Let food be thy medicine,' Ayurveda defined principles for making that advice practical. Food selection, meal timing, and state of awareness during meals either increases ojas (vitality) or ama (toxicity)," says Ayurveda expert Dr Nitika Kohli in her recent Instagram post.

Here's how a 15-minute walk after meals can transform the health and prevent various health complications:

Aids digestion

A variety of gastric juices and enzymes are involved in the process of digestion and walking right after the meal can accelerate the process of gastric emptying of the meal thereby helping improve one issues like acidity or indigestion.

Helps in food metabolism

Walking can help improve the metabolic process and positively influences the functioning of other organs in the body.

Relieves post-meal laziness

Post-lunch slumber is real. Researchers believe that a person may feel tired after eating because their body produces more serotonin as a result of having carbs and proteins. Taking a few steps after eating can fix this problem.

Weight loss

Walking 100 steps after dinner can help in weight loss as walking burns calories and improves overall well-being

