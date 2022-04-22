Best drinks, fruits, vegetables for people with diabetes in summer

Diabetes requires mindful eating, especially in summers when the days are longer and high temperature and humidity could have an adverse effect on your blood sugar levels. Being well-hydrated, avoiding starchy foods and a high-fibre diet can help people with diabetes stay healthy during the hot weather. Apart from adequate intake of water, coconut water, cucumber juice and kombucha are healthy additions to the summer diet. Fresh vegetable salads in summers are a good mid-meal snack, while fruits like bananas, apples, and berries too can be your summer companions. (Also read: Best and worst breakfast choices for people with diabetes)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the mercury goes up and intense heat takes a toll on health, Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Fitness and Nutritional Scientist, Co-Founder - Food Darzee suggests healthy food options for people with diabetes in summer season.

DRINKS

Coconut water (Wikipedia)

- Sugar-free lemon water

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Coconut water

- Fruit-infused water

- Herbal teas

- Teas without added sugars like green, black, or oolong

- Cucumber juice

- Chia water

- Kombucha

Staying hydrated is important for everyone, especially if you are a diabetic. Summers are the time when one needs to stay well-hydrated and non-diuretic drinks are your best bet after water to do that. Dehydration can impact blood sugar levels badly. Water also helps in digestion, lubricates joints, flushes waste, and more. Dehydration can significantly reduce one’s physical capacity and brain functioning ability.

VEGGIES

Spinach (Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Spinach

- Broccoli

- Beets

- Cauliflower

- French beans

For diabetics, consuming non-starchy foods will ensure that blood sugar levels are managed better. Greens and non-starchy vegetables offer the right diet, which along with exercise helps build a healthy lifestyle. Starchy foods are best avoided as they cause blood sugar levels to rise. Bread, rice, and potatoes have starch and tend to interfere with blood glucose levels. The idea is to eat fresh and green. Being high in fibre, fresh vegetables help in keeping blood sugar levels under check.

FRUITS

Strawberry

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Strawberries

- Raspberries

- Blackberries

- Blueberries

- Oranges

- Peaches

- Plums

- Pears

Owing to their low to medium glycaemic index, most fresh whole fruits do not cause a sharp rise in blood glucose levels as compared to other carbohydrate-containing foods like bread. Including low-carb, fibre-rich fruits like bananas, apples, and even berries in your summer diet will work wonders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON