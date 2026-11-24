When it comes to the subject of women’s reproductive health and fertility, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is widely discussed. However, there are other conditions that also deserve attention, shared Dr Gayatri Rao, consultant for obstetrics, gynaecology and fertility care at Women's Hospital, Mumbai.
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“Endometriosis, for instance, can cause inflammation and affect the ovaries, fallopian tubes and surrounding pelvic structures, sometimes making conception more difficult,” she stated. “Premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) occurs when ovarian function declines before the age of 40, potentially affecting ovulation and reproductive potential. “
Thyroid disorders and elevated prolactin levels can also disrupt menstrual cycles and ovulation. Dr Rao pointed out that these conditions affect fertility differently, and a diagnosis does not automatically mean a woman cannot conceive. What is important is to identify the root cause and take the next suitable steps following the guidance of a doctor.
Warning signs and effects of endometriosis and POI
Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, often causing painful periods, pelvic pain or discomfort during intercourse. However, Dr Rao noted that some women experience few symptoms.{{/usCountry}}
Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, often causing painful periods, pelvic pain or discomfort during intercourse. However, Dr Rao noted that some women experience few symptoms.{{/usCountry}}
On the other hand, POI involves reduced ovarian function before 40 and may present through irregular or absent periods, hot flushes or vaginal dryness.
“Both conditions can be overlooked because their symptoms are mistaken for routine menstrual changes,” noted the gynaecologist. “Endometriosis may affect fertility through inflammation or pelvic adhesions, while POI can reduce the frequency of ovulation.”
She shared that diagnosis may involve clinical assessment, ultrasound and targeted blood tests, with laparoscopy considered in selected endometriosis cases. Treatment depends on symptoms, fertility goals and individual circumstances.
Reproductive health symptoms that should not be ignored
Menstrual discomfort is common, but Dr Rao highlighted that pain that repeatedly interferes with work, daily activities or quality of life should not be dismissed as normal. Those that require medical attention include:
- Severe period pain
- Persistent pelvic discomfort
- Pain during intercourse
- Unusually heavy bleeding
- Significant changes in menstrual patterns
- Consistently irregular cycles or periods that stop unexpectedly
“These symptoms do not necessarily mean there is a fertility problem, but they are worth investigating, particularly if a woman is planning a pregnancy,” stated the gynaecologist. “I encourage women to pay attention to changes in their bodies and seek advice early. Understanding the cause is always more useful than simply managing symptoms month after month.”
Importance of early intervention
In the words of Dr Rao, “Early intervention is important because some reproductive conditions can affect fertility over time, even when symptoms are mild.”
She noted that women diagnosed with endometriosis, those experiencing significant menstrual changes, or those with a family history of early menopause may benefit from an earlier fertility assessment.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
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