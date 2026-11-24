When it comes to the subject of women’s reproductive health and fertility, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is widely discussed. However, there are other conditions that also deserve attention, shared Dr Gayatri Rao, consultant for obstetrics, gynaecology and fertility care at Women's Hospital, Mumbai.

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“Endometriosis, for instance, can cause inflammation and affect the ovaries, fallopian tubes and surrounding pelvic structures, sometimes making conception more difficult,” she stated. “Premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) occurs when ovarian function declines before the age of 40, potentially affecting ovulation and reproductive potential. “

Thyroid disorders and elevated prolactin levels can also disrupt menstrual cycles and ovulation. Dr Rao pointed out that these conditions affect fertility differently, and a diagnosis does not automatically mean a woman cannot conceive. What is important is to identify the root cause and take the next suitable steps following the guidance of a doctor.

Warning signs and effects of endometriosis and POI

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{{^usCountry}} Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, often causing painful periods, pelvic pain or discomfort during intercourse. However, Dr Rao noted that some women experience few symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, often causing painful periods, pelvic pain or discomfort during intercourse. However, Dr Rao noted that some women experience few symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

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On the other hand, POI involves reduced ovarian function before 40 and may present through irregular or absent periods, hot flushes or vaginal dryness.

“Both conditions can be overlooked because their symptoms are mistaken for routine menstrual changes,” noted the gynaecologist. “Endometriosis may affect fertility through inflammation or pelvic adhesions, while POI can reduce the frequency of ovulation.”

She shared that diagnosis may involve clinical assessment, ultrasound and targeted blood tests, with laparoscopy considered in selected endometriosis cases. Treatment depends on symptoms, fertility goals and individual circumstances.

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Pain that interferes with normal lifestyle deserves medical attention, shares Dr Rao.

Reproductive health symptoms that should not be ignored

Menstrual discomfort is common, but Dr Rao highlighted that pain that repeatedly interferes with work, daily activities or quality of life should not be dismissed as normal. Those that require medical attention include:

Severe period pain

Persistent pelvic discomfort

Pain during intercourse

Unusually heavy bleeding

Significant changes in menstrual patterns

Consistently irregular cycles or periods that stop unexpectedly

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“These symptoms do not necessarily mean there is a fertility problem, but they are worth investigating, particularly if a woman is planning a pregnancy,” stated the gynaecologist. “I encourage women to pay attention to changes in their bodies and seek advice early. Understanding the cause is always more useful than simply managing symptoms month after month.”

Importance of early intervention

In the words of Dr Rao, “Early intervention is important because some reproductive conditions can affect fertility over time, even when symptoms are mild.”

She noted that women diagnosed with endometriosis, those experiencing significant menstrual changes, or those with a family history of early menopause may benefit from an earlier fertility assessment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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