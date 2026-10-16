Is your thyroid the hidden culprit behind your weight woes? Endocrinologist reveals secrets behind weight gain and loss

People often blame weight gain on the thyroid, sometimes even before thyroid tests. On the other hand, unexplained weight loss may be attributed to stress, diet, or a busy lifestyle when an overactive thyroid could actually be contributing. So, when should a change in your weight on the weighing scale make you think about your thyroid? One-major-reason-for-the-high-prevalence-of-thyroidism-in-India-is-the-long-standing-iodine-deficiency-in-its-population-Shutterstock By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Why does the thyroid affect weight? Still, its hormones strongly influence how the body uses energy. Thyroid hormones help regulate metabolism, heart rate, body temperature, and several other physiological processes. When the thyroid produces too little hormone, hypothyroidism slows metabolism.

“Importantly, some of this additional weight may be due to water retention rather than increased body fat alone,” Dr Seema Daksh, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine), DM (Endocrinology), Consultant Endocrinologist, tells Health Shots.

The opposite occurs in hyperthyroidism, where excessive thyroid hormone increases metabolic activity. A person may lose weight despite eating normally or even having an increased appetite.

When should weight gain make you suspect hypothyroidism? Weight gain alone is not enough to diagnose a thyroid disorder. It becomes more suggestive when it occurs without an obvious explanation and is accompanied by symptoms such as persistent fatigue, increased sensitivity to cold, constipation, dry skin, hair thinning, facial puffiness, menstrual irregularities, muscle aches, or a slowed heart rate.

Another important clue is that hypothyroidism generally does not explain very large amounts of weight gain by itself. This is a very common scenario in my clinic: patients tell me, “Doctor, I have been taking thyroxine for these many years; that’s why I am gaining weight.” Once adequately treated, hypothyroidism doesn’t cause weight gain; it is obesity coexisting with hypothyroidism. So, stop blaming thyroid for every kg of weight gain. It needs evaluation; factors such as calorie intake, physical activity, sleep, medications, insulin resistance, menopause, and other hormonal conditions may also need evaluation.

What about unexplained weight loss? Unexpected weight loss deserves attention too, particularly when accompanied by palpitations, tremors, excessive sweating, heat intolerance, anxiety, frequent bowel movements, muscle weakness, or difficulty sleeping. These symptoms can occur with hyperthyroidism. Some people may also notice neck swelling, while certain patients with Graves’ disease can develop eye symptoms.

Should everyone struggling with weight get a thyroid test? Not necessarily. Thyroid testing is particularly useful when weight changes occur alongside compatible symptoms, a goiter, menstrual or fertility problems, abnormal heart rhythm, a personal or family history of thyroid or autoimmune disease, or when a clinician identifies other reasons to suspect thyroid dysfunction.

A thyroid profile (TSH, free T4, free T3) is generally the first step, and, when clinically indicated, is often followed by additional tests such as thyroid antibodies or a scan. Treat the thyroid but don’t expect it to solve every weight problem.

If hypothyroidism is confirmed, appropriate thyroid hormone replacement can restore thyroid hormone levels and may reverse some thyroid-related weight gain. However, thyroid medication isn't a weight-loss treatment for people with normal thyroid function.

The key message is simple: don’t blame every unexplained kilogram on your thyroid, but don’t ignore persistent unexplained weight changes either. When weight changes occur alongside other suggestive symptoms, a clinical evaluation and a simple blood test can help determine whether the thyroid is actually part of the story.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)