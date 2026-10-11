Trying to lose weight at home? 5 unique pieces of gym equipment for weight loss

Kickstart your October 2026 with this home gym equipment. (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less If you’re tired of going to the gym and feeling unmotivated, consider creating a home gym. A home gym can help you stay motivated to exercise regularly and achieve your weight-loss goals. The right equipment can greatly improve your at-home workouts. While common choices like dumbbells and treadmills are useful, unique home gym options can make your weight-loss workouts even better! Weight loss exercise equipment Here are 5 unique pieces of gym equipment you can use at home to help you lose weight. 1. Battle rope

The ESSKAY Uttam Rope Pro Black Battle Rope is a great addition to your home gym. These thick, heavy ropes deliver a full-body workout that combines strength training and cardio. Battle ropes work your upper body, core, and heart simultaneously. You can do various exercises with them, such as waves, slams, and spirals. These movements engage several muscle groups, helping you burn calories and boost your metabolism, making them an effective tool for weight loss. They also help you build lean muscle. 2. Ankle/Wrist Weights

2 . Flexnest The Flexbangle Wrist & Ankle Weights Set, Adjustable & Sweat Resistant for Dance, Exercise, Walking, Jogging, Gymnastics, Yoga, Cardio, Free Size, Pack of 2, 1 Pound Each - Grey Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you enjoy dance, yoga, or bodyweight exercises, the Flexnest Flexbangle Wrist & Ankle Weights Set can enhance your workouts. These adjustable weights are sweat-resistant and add resistance to your movements, making your workouts harder. Whether you’re dancing, practicing yoga, or walking briskly, these weights can help you burn more calories while toning and strengthening your muscles. They are versatile and comfortable, making them a great addition to your home gym. 3. Kettlebells

Kettlebells are essential in many gyms because they provide a challenging full-body workout. WiseLife Kettlebells are tough and flexible. You can use them for many exercises, including swings, squats, and advanced moves like Turkish get-ups. These exercises help burn calories, promote weight loss, and improve strength, balance, and coordination. Kettlebells come in different sizes, are smooth and comfortable to hold, and offer a secure grip. 4. Bosu balls

The DE JURE FITNESS Half Balance Ball helps you improve your balance, stability, and core strength. This inflatable yoga Bosu ball comes with resistance bands to add variety to your workouts. Balance training can strengthen your core muscles and improve coordination and posture. The resistance bands let you work different muscle groups, making it perfect for full-body workouts. Plus, it’s a fun way to challenge yourself while burning calories. You can do exercises like squats, push-ups, and burpees with a resistance band. 5. Boxing machine

Boxing and martial arts workouts are great for losing weight and getting fit. The Aurion Supreme Black Punching Bag is a solid option for home training. It is strong and has a durable stainless steel hanging chain, so it can handle your toughest punches and kicks. Boxing and kickboxing workouts mix high-intensity cardio with strength training. They help you burn calories, improve your heart health, and build lean muscle. Plus, these workouts are a fun way to relieve stress and improve your mood. This workout equipment can improve your weight-loss routine. Buy it now to enhance your weight-loss journey!