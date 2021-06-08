Bhagyashree reveals tips for ‘maintaining good eye health’ amid work-from-home

We all know that our eyes degenerate due to overuse or age hence, indulging in some eye exercises are crucial especially amid the current work-from-home situation and Bhagyashree is all about rooting for the same. The Bollywood actor recently conducted an online poll where she asked her huge fanbase if they were taking care of their eyes since work-from-home could have unavoidable repercussions.

Taking to her social media handle, as has been her customary fitness move every Tuesday, Bhagyashree shared a video with some health tips for fans where she revealed easy-to-do tips that will surely help one maintain their eye health whether one is stuck to computer system or phone screens during work-from-home.

“Work from home! Is it a blessing or bane of the digital world? Well, atleast for our eyes.. its a lot more strain, a lot more of looking after that is needed (sic),” Bhagyashree shared in the caption. She added, “Vit A (retinol and beta-carotene) helps in maintaining good eye health. Carrots, green leafy veggies are the prime source of this. But along with that it is important to exercise the eyes to keep them strong, radiant and reduce degeneration due to overuse or age (sic).”

The video opened to the diva sitting before a laptop and sharing the woes of working extensively on digital gadgets. Teaching a simple exercise, Bhagyashree insisted that 15 minutes after working on your computer system or phone, rest your eyes.

Keeping your index fingers on each eye, rotate them clockwise, then anti-clockwise. Blink next as it gives lubrication to the eyes, she said. Another tip she suggested was to use the blue-light filter which is common for many gadgets.

The leading causes of vision impairment or blindness are age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, cataract and glaucoma. Many studies have linked eye diseases with individual lifestyle factors such as smoking, obesity or hypertension hence, adherence to healthy lifestyle is encouraged in order to prevent this age-related disease which can also be prevented with primary prevention and early detection approaches.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter