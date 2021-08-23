Birthday girl Asha Negi’s kettlebell workout is ultimate fitness inspo | Watch

Debuting into television industry in 2010 with a part as Madhura in Sapnon Se Bhare Naina on Star Plus, Asha Negi grabbed maximum spotlight with her role in Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta before she made her Bollywood debut with Ludo. As the television hottie turns 32 years old this Monday, here’s drawing some fitness motivation from her latest exercise video where the birthday girl can be seen nailing the ultimate kettlebell workout.

From Russian kettlebell swing to kettlebell snatch and squats with the gym equipment, Asha worked on building strength without bulk and that’s the fitness inspiration we need to take us through the rest of the week. Donning a grey hoodie teamed with a pair of black tights, Asha pulled back her hair into a high ponytail and completed her athleisure look with a pair of spotless white shoes.

The video opens to her alternately raising her hands above her head, each of which held a kettlebelt, followed by a squat. It then shows the diva sweating it out in the gym with various exercises using the equipment, including kettlebell snatch and Russian kettlebell swing.

The video ends with a tired Asha acing some slow but neat round of pushups. The video was shared on Instagram, in collaboration with Asha’s gym trainer Rohit Nair who simply captioned it, “Kettlebell with @ashanegi ...... #ashanegi #kettlebellworkout #ketlebells #kettlebell #kettlebelltraining #kettlebellflow #pushups #kettlebellswing #kettlebellswing (sic).”

Benefits:

Exercising with the kettlebell helps one to build their core muscles as well as the upper body and lower body strength. The target muscles during the exercise are the hamstrings and the quads.

Apart from shaping a lean, toned and firm physique, kettlebells are great at working your glutes, increasing power endurance, bridging the gap between cardio and strength training and burning fat which aides in weightloss. The horn or handle of the kettlebell is often thicker than that of a dumbbell which helps in increasing grip strength.

As a full-body exercise, kettlebell snatch targets the practitioner’s glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings in lower body, back, shoulders and triceps in upper body and the core, all in one single move. It improves the strength, function and coordination of the posterior chain, develop speed and power with the clean and jerk and helps one in attaining the posture of a military soldier with a straight back, shoulders retracted, tight core and immensely better back health.

