While many may not know or ignore its functions, the bladder is one of the important organs of the body that is located in the lower abdomen and is responsible for storing urine, produced by the kidneys. When a tumour forms in the bladder lining or when a growth of abnormal tissue is seen in the bladder or its lining, it is called bladder cancer but the tumour then spreads to the surrounding organs or muscles.

Bladder cancer: Risk factors, tips to manage it (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pranav Chhajed, MS (General Surgeon), M.Ch. (Urology), Consulting Urologist and Andrologist, revealed, “Urinary bladder cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer. Urothelial carcinoma, also referred as Transitional Cell Carcinoma, is the most prevalent type of bladder cancer. According to data released by Globocan 2022, India witnesses more than 21,000 cases of bladder cancer every year and more than 11,000 deaths annually, due to bladder cancer. Early-stage bladder cancer can recur even after successful treatment. Hence, it is imperative to focus on effective disease management of bladder cancer, since patients need follow-up tests for years.”

Risk Factors associated with bladder cancer

Risk factors are traits and behaviours that increase the chances of getting a particular disease. According to Dr Pranav Chhajed, there are several established risk factors that can increase the chances for developing bladder cancer:

· Smoking and tobacco consumption

· Obesity and lifestyle

· Exposure to chemicals and aromatic amines

· Recurrent or long-lasting urine infections

· Previous treatment for bladder cancer

· Family history of bladder cancer

Management of bladder cancer

For effective treatment of bladder cancer, Dr Pranav Chhajed suggested the treatment options:

- Surgery

- Chemotherapy

- Radiotherapy

- Immunotherapy

- Targeted Therapy

He elaborated -

Resection surgery: In this, cancer is surgically removed and also the healthy margin of surrounding tissues is removed, to prevent recurrence. The resection and its type are determined basis the patient’s cancer stage.

Within surgery, there are two types of resection surgery.

- Transurethral resection of the bladder tumour (TURBT), in which the tumour is removed through the urethra, performed under general anesthesia

- Cystectomy, in which the bladder is completely (radical cystectomy) or partially (partial cystectomy) removed. Again, this procedure is performed under general anesthesia

Chemotherapy: Since this therapy focuses on killing cancer cells, both early-stage and advanced/ metastatic cancer are treated with chemotherapy.

Radiotherapy: This treatment option focuses on ionizing the radiation to kill the malignant cancer cells, by damaging their DNA. Depending on the stage of bladder cancer and its related complication, radiotherapy is chosen as a standalone or combined therapy option with chemotherapy.

Immunotherapy: One of the recent advancements in cancer treatment has been through immunotherapy, which reactivates the body's immune system to identify and fight cancer cells. During the process of immunotherapy, the treatment blocks the human body’s process of weakening the immune system and improves its response to cancer.

Targeted therapy: In targeted therapy for bladder cancer, the treatment focuses on stopping biological processes that don't allow cancer cells to grow.

Dr Pranav Chhajed concluded, “It is possible to prevent bladder cancer by maintaining a healthy lifestyle, balanced diet with high amounts of fruits and vegetables and physical exercise in moderation, in consultation with a medical professional. Also, one should get regular health check-ups done to understand their risk of developing cancer, avoid alcohol and tobacco consumption. Speak to your doctor for support in quitting and adopting a healthy lifestyle.”