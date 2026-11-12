Breast to cervical cancer: Oncologist shares 6 common cancers affecting Indian women and symptoms they should not ignore

Cancer among women is an important public health concern in India, with several types of cancer affecting women's health and quality of life. While some risk factors cannot be controlled, awareness, preventive measures and timely medical intervention can help reduce cancer risks and improve treatment outcomes.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sunny Jain, clinical director, medical onco-sciences, and head of medical oncology at Marengo Asia Hospital, Faridabad, who has over 15 years of experience, explains the most common cancers affecting Indian women, their warning signs, major risk factors and the importance of early detection. (Also read: Pneumonia in older adults: Doctor explains why people above 65 face a higher risk of complications and shares symptoms families should watch for )

What are the most common cancers in Indian women?

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According to Dr Jain, some of the commonly diagnosed cancers among women include:

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Breast cancer: Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Indian women. Warning signs include a breast lump, nipple changes, unusual discharge and changes in breast skin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Breast cancer: Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Indian women. Warning signs include a breast lump, nipple changes, unusual discharge and changes in breast skin. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Cervical cancer: Primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV), cervical cancer may cause abnormal vaginal bleeding, bleeding after intercourse and unusual vaginal discharge.

3. Ovarian cancer: Often diagnosed at an advanced stage because early symptoms can be vague. Persistent bloating, abdominal discomfort, pelvic pain and feeling full quickly should not be ignored.

4. Endometrial (Uterine) cancer: Associated with factors such as obesity, diabetes and prolonged oestrogen exposure. Bleeding after menopause is an important warning sign.

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5. Lung cancer: It can affect both smokers and non-smokers. Persistent cough, breathlessness, chest pain and unexplained weight loss require medical evaluation.

6. Thyroid cancer: It may present as a lump or swelling in the neck, difficulty swallowing, persistent hoarseness or a growing neck swelling.

Breast, cervical, ovarian, uterine, lung and thyroid cancers affect women in India.

What are the major risk factors for cancer in women?

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Dr Jain highlights several factors that may increase a woman's risk of developing cancer:

Increasing age.

Family history and inherited genetic mutations.

Persistent HPV infection.

Tobacco use and alcohol consumption.

Obesity and physical inactivity.

Certain hormonal and reproductive factors.

Exposure to environmental and occupational carcinogens.

“Having one or more risk factors does not necessarily mean a woman will develop cancer. However, understanding individual risk factors, family history and lifestyle-related risks can help women make informed decisions about prevention and screening,” explains Dr Jain.

How can women reduce their cancer risk

Dr Jain recommends the following preventive measures to lower cancer risk:

1. Regular screening: Follow age- and risk-appropriate breast and cervical cancer screening recommendations. Regular screening can help identify certain cancers or precancerous changes early.

2. HPV vaccination: HPV vaccination can significantly reduce the risk of HPV-related cancers, particularly cervical cancer.

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3. Maintain a healthy weight: Follow a balanced diet and engage in regular physical activity to maintain overall health.

4. Avoid tobacco: Do not smoke or use smokeless tobacco, as tobacco exposure increases the risk of several cancers.

Avoiding tobacco in all forms is one of the most important steps women can take to reduce their cancer risk.

5. Limit alcohol: Avoiding alcohol is the safest choice for reducing alcohol-related cancer risk.

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6. Know your family history: Women with multiple close relatives affected by breast, ovarian or related cancers should consider discussing genetic counselling with their doctor.

7. Do not ignore unusual symptoms: Persistent or unexplained changes in the body should be medically evaluated rather than dismissed.

Why is early detection important?

Early detection plays an important role in improving cancer treatment outcomes. Identifying cancer at an early stage may allow more treatment options and, in some cases, less extensive treatment.

Dr Jain explains:

Breast cancer: When detected early, breast-conserving surgery may be possible in suitable patients.

When detected early, breast-conserving surgery may be possible in suitable patients. Cervical cancer: Precancerous changes can be identified and treated before they develop into invasive cancer.

Precancerous changes can be identified and treated before they develop into invasive cancer. Ovarian and endometrial cancers: Early-stage diagnosis may be associated with more favourable treatment outcomes.

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However, not every cancer has an effective routine screening test. For instance, routine ovarian cancer screening is not recommended for average-risk women without symptoms. Women should discuss their individual risk and appropriate screening options with their healthcare providers.

Dr Jain concludes, “My message to every woman is simple: Do not wait for symptoms to become serious before prioritising your health. Cancer awareness should begin at home, in schools, workplaces and communities. Regular medical check-ups, appropriate screening, HPV vaccination and healthy lifestyle choices can help reduce the burden of cancer.”

He further emphasises, “An early diagnosis is not just about detecting cancer; it is about giving patients better opportunities for effective treatment and a healthier future. Women should be proactive about their health, understand their family history and seek medical advice whenever they notice unusual or persistent changes.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.