Bullet coffee: A shot of health or another fad?

Also known as bulletproof coffee or keto coffee, this high-calorie concoction is fast gaining traction among fitness enthusiasts, including celebs.
By Srinidhi Gopalakrishnan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Bullet coffee or keto coffee is prepared by mixing a spoon of butter, ghee, coconut oil to black coffee. (Photo: Shutterstock)

A mug of piping hot coffee is what many people need to kickstart their day, for that morning dose of caffeine helps one drive away blues and get ready for the activities lined up. While some prefer their cuppa with a spoon or two of sugar, some ditch the milk and take the espresso route. However, a new variant has come up, wherein people are now adding ghee or butter to black coffee. Yep, you heard it right!

Known as bulletproof coffee or simply bullet coffee, this high-calorie concoction is consumed by many in order to achieve ketogenesis, which helps the body to burn fats in the absence of carbohydrates. The beverage has fast gained popularity and has a number of takers, including actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

“Bulletproof coffee has become quite common among millennials who are health-conscious and prefer a low-carb diet,” says dietitian Neha Pathania, adding, “It improves your mood, and keeps you energetic throughout the day. It helps with weight loss and improves the body’s metabolism. It also increases lean muscle mass.”

READ: Go lazy on keto!

What’s more, consuming bullet coffee helps in increasing endurance, so it is advisable for those who work out to consume this before they begin. “The fat-soluble vitamins (A, D and K) in butter may help improve body fat composition. Also, the oil used to make this coffee is metabolised by the liver and quickly absorbed by the body. Hence, it can help in weight loss,” says nutritionist and fitness expert, Manisha Chopra.

However, a number of experts feel the concoction, when consumed frequently, can do more harm than good. “Consuming bulletproof coffee frequently may have an adverse effect on one’s health. The concoction is heavy on oil and butter, consuming it frequently will increase one’s intake of saturated fats that can raise cholesterol level. This, in turn, increases the risk of stroke and heart disease,” says dietitian Shalini Garwin Bliss.

While promoters of bullet coffee may say it is a substitute for breakfast, Pathania feels otherwise: “Bulletproof coffee contains a lot of fat that reduces your appetite and provides energy throughout the day. But, it can’t be a substitute for breakfast, which comprises so many more nutrients than just the fat.”

For those of you looking to jump on to the low-carb bandwagon, here is a recipe you could try:

Step 1: Add 1tsp coffee in about a medium cup of boiling water. (You can adjust the amount of coffee as per your preference.)

Step 2: Add 1tsp desi ghee, butter, coconut oil or MCT oil to it. [MCT oil or medium-chain triglyceride is extracted from coconut oil, and is more easily digested than other long-chain fatty oils]

Step 3: For more flavour, you may add cinnamon powder or cardamom powder. However, this is optional.

Step 4: Blend this mixture and serve hot.

Author tweets @srinidhi_gk

IND USA
