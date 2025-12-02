'Buy travel insurance’: Doctor shares crucial advice as you plan your holiday season trip

As the holiday season advances, almost everyone is decked up with packed bags to leave for their vacations. Travelling is always long awaited and meant to be enjoyed with lots of fond memories made. However what everybody hates is to fall sick during the holidays. Instagram creator and emergency physician Jeff Yoo on his recent post shared a crucial piece of advice for those heading to their holiday destination this season. As excited everyone is for their vacations during the holidays, it is important to ensure medical insurance beforehand.(Unsplash/representational)

“Buy travel insurance. I treat so many tourists who get sick or injured while they're visiting my city, and the hospital bill can be shockingly expensive if you don't have travel insurance,” Dr Jeff said on his video adding that a simple emergency room visit for something like a cut or a spraying can cost you anywhere between $500 to $1,000.

“If you require a surgery or an admission to hospital, that bill can come up to $50,000, sometimes even more,” the doctor added.

Do not take the risk

Stressing on the fact that these unfortunate events are unforeseen and that no one expects them coming in the first place, he talked more about how essential it is to get your hands on your medical insurance.

“The thing about medical emergencies is no one thinks it's going to happen to them. But when you travel, you're more likely to take a risk that you normally wouldn't, like riding in a taxi cab without a seatbelt, hopping on an E-scooter without a helmet, drinking more, doing drugs, trying new activities. All this increases your chances of landing in the ER,” he added.

‘Russian roulette with health’

If you travel without insurance, you're basically playing Russian roulette with your health and your finances because one unexpected illness or injury can ruin you financially, Jeff said as he urged everyone to share this with their friends and family.

“Safe travels and happy holidays,” he added.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.