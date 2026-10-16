Can carrying your bag on the same shoulder affect your spine? Orthopaedician explains the risks and how to prevent spinal injuries

Every day, millions of people who commute to their workplaces, schools, colleges, or other places often make the mistake of carrying their bags on the same shoulder, without realising that this seemingly harmless habit may be affecting their spines.

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On World Spine Day, commemorated on October 16—an annual event recognised as the largest public health initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the global burden of spinal pain and disability—HT Lifestyle, in an interview with Dr Pradeep Kumar Singh, senior consultant orthopaedics at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai, tried to understand how this activity could be creating problems for our bodies. Here's what the expert shared:

Can carrying your bag on the same shoulder affect your spine?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Pradeep, using the same shoulder to carry handbags, laptop bags, or backpacks every day may not seem dangerous at first, yet this daily habit might affect your posture and contribute to musculoskeletal problems. He highlighted that although this practice won't cause serious damage to the spine, carrying one side of the body can increase ‘pressure on the neck, shoulders, and upper back muscles’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Pradeep, using the same shoulder to carry handbags, laptop bags, or backpacks every day may not seem dangerous at first, yet this daily habit might affect your posture and contribute to musculoskeletal problems. He highlighted that although this practice won't cause serious damage to the spine, carrying one side of the body can increase ‘pressure on the neck, shoulders, and upper back muscles’. {{/usCountry}}

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Whenever you carry a bag on one shoulder, your body tries to make adjustments to maintain your balance.

How does carrying a bag on one shoulder affect the spine?

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Explaining how this habit could be affecting the spine, Dr Pradeep explained, “Whenever you carry a bag on one shoulder, your body tries to make corrections in order to keep your balance. In such cases, your shoulder will rise, your body might tilt sideways, and the muscles of your spine might start working unequally.”

According to him, all of these changes can cause muscle fatigue, neck and shoulder pain, as well as upper back stiffness after prolonged periods. Moreover, he stressed that those who regularly carry heavy bags are more likely to experience increasing discomfort if they have poor posture, a sedentary lifestyle, or problems with their neck or shoulders.

“Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning that carrying a bag on one shoulder doesn't result in scoliosis or slipped discs immediately. The effect will depend on the weight of the bag, how long one carries it, posture of the person, and musculoskeletal health,” Dr Pradeep highlighted.

Who is likely to be at greater risk?

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According to Dr Pradeep, students carrying heavy bags to and from school, office-goers carrying laptops in their bags, and those carrying heavy handbags on one shoulder for long periods may be prone to backache. Additionally, people who have to carry heavy bags for long periods, spend long hours looking at screens, and don't exercise might be more prone to back pain.

How can we prevent spinal injuries?

Dr Pradeep suggests a few key measures to prevent spinal injuries:

⦿ Start by carrying less unnecessary weight.

⦿ Use a light bag and only put the essentials inside it.

⦿ When wearing a backpack, use both shoulder straps and tighten them.

⦿ The backpack should sit tight against your body and not dangle low.

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⦿ If using a single-shoulder bag, alternate sides and don’t carry too much weight for a long period of time.

In the end, Dr Pradeep concluded, “The conclusion here is that while our spine is meant to adjust according to the things we do daily, constant exposure to imbalanced loads may cause problems for us. By making slight changes in the way we carry our bags, along with exercising, we can ensure spinal wellness.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.