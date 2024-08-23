 Can continuous aerobic exercise manage type 1 diabetes? Study answers | Health - Hindustan Times
Can continuous aerobic exercise manage type 1 diabetes? Study answers

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Aug 23, 2024 08:40 PM IST

Continuous aerobic exercise showed benefits for both men and women and helped in bringing down blood sugar levels.

Type 1 diabetes is very common. Health experts recommend exercising on a daily basis to combat the symptoms of diabetes and keep it under control. However, finding the right kind of exercise that works for us, and finding a healthy balance between workouts and diet is a necessary part of navigating through chronic illnesses such as diabetes. When we choose a workout routine for type 1 diabetes, we need to keep in mind to balance blood sugar levels and boost cardiovascular health. A recent study shed light on this and suggested that continuous aerobic exercise may be the go-to workout routine for diabetic patients.

The study observed that continuous aerobic exercise can help in balancing blood sugar levels in people with type 1 diabetes.(Unsplash)
The study observed that continuous aerobic exercise can help in balancing blood sugar levels in people with type 1 diabetes.(Unsplash)

How is continuous aerobic exercise effective for diabetic patients?

The study observed that continuous aerobic exercise can help in balancing blood sugar levels in people with type 1 diabetes. Continuous exercise refers to workout routines which maintain a steady and moderate pace throughout – such as walking and jogging. Women are observed to have been more benefitted by continuous aerobic exercise than men.

ALSO READ: Demystifying diabetes: Different types, their causes, signs and symptoms, treatments and tips to manage them

The study also observed the benefit of interval training exercises – this exercise routine involves alternating between periods of lower and higher intensity, such as walking and jogging alternately. While interval training can also benefit diabetic patients, continuous aerobic exercise showed more healthy outcomes.

Gender differences in exercise responses:

The study, conducted on 19 adults with type 1 diabetes, showed significant gender differences in how diabetic patients responded to exercises. After continuous aerobic exercises, women were observed to have more stable blood sugar levels. However, men demonstrated larger decreases in blood sugar levels after both types of exercises – continuous aerobic exercises and interval training.

ALSO READ: The cause of autoimmunity in patients with type 1 Diabetes: Research

Study co-author Dr. Pooya Soltani from Staffordshire University, in a statement, explained that often diabetic patients are not motivated enough for physical activities. However, exercising can significantly help in improving health and decreasing blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Can continuous aerobic exercise manage type 1 diabetes? Study answers
